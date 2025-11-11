gategroup North America opens gategourmet kitchen in Montreal, exclusively serving Air Canada

gategourmet Montreal

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- gategroup is proud to announce the official opening of its newly upgraded gategourmet kitchen at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL), exclusively serving Air Canada. The facility represents a key milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to elevate operational excellence and support long-standing strategic partnerships both in the North America region and globally.This modernized unit was designed with the future of airline catering in mind, bringing together advanced technologies, sustainable practices, and employee-centric upgrades under one roof, creating a state-of-the-art airline catering unit.The facility features new high-efficiency mechanical and electrical systems, energy-saving LED lighting, and an upgraded fleet equipped with 360° cameras and anti-collision systems. Key compliance and food safety enhancements include automated hand-washing stations, updated refrigeration and HVAC systems, and a redesigned production flow to support operational efficiency. The roughly 400 employees also benefit from a fully renovated cafeteria and upgraded office spaces.“This unit is a reflection of our dedication to providing best-in-class service and support to Air Canada,” said Jens Kuhlen, President of gategroup North America. “We’ve made meaningful upgrades to ensure we’re operating at the highest standards, both for our customer and for our people.”“Montreal is a flagship location for our operations in Canada,” added Chris Kinsella, Chief Commercial Officer of gategroup North America. “With this newly enhanced facility, we’re ensuring that Air Canada and their passengers continue to receive the quality, care, and consistency they expect.”About gategroupgategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. gategroup provides passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving passengers from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit: www.gategroup.com

