MPD Arrests Suspect in 2024 Convenience Store Burglaries and Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in two burglaries and the robbery of establishments.

On November 19, 2024, at approximately 2:58 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to the report of a business alarm in the 5500 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. The suspects forced entry into the establishment and took property before fleeing the scene. CCN: 2417968

On November 21, 2024, at approximately 12:24 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the report of a robbery of an establishment in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The suspects went behind the counter and demanded property from the employee. The suspects took property from the victim and the establishment before fleeing the scene. CCN: 24180819

On November 21, 2024, at approximately 1:55 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the report of a business alarm in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. The suspects forced entry into the establishment and took property before fleeing the scene. CCN: 24180837

On Friday, April 4, 2025, 31-year-old-James Lamont Patterson of Northeast was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree and Robbery.

