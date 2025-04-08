Ovation’s 2025 Spring Release Empowers Restaurants to Dig Deeper and Prove ROI With New Tools

Ovation’s Spring Release introduces Long-form Surveys, ROI tracking on calls, and new integrations to help multi-unit restaurants improve operations.

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ovation, the leading guest feedback platform for multi-unit restaurants, has announced its 2025 Spring Release, introducing two major product enhancements designed to help restaurants gain deeper insights and drive real revenue: Long-form Surveys and the Call-to-Text Revenue Report.Ovation has long been known for its signature 2-question survey, delivering unmatched feedback volume and real-time guest recovery. With this release, the platform expands its capabilities to meet the growing demand for deeper data and operational intelligence while staying true to its mission of making feedback fast, frictionless, and actionable.“This release gives restaurant leaders the tools to understand more and prove more - without sacrificing the speed and simplicity that Ovation is known for,” said Renee Curtis, Senior Product Manager at Ovation.The new Long-form Surveys feature empowers restaurant teams to go beyond quick impressions and collect targeted, in-depth feedback. Restaurants can now build reusable questions from a centralized bank, choose between automated or static survey types, tailor surveys to specific guest experiences like dine-in, takeout, or delivery, and analyze responses across locations to identify patterns and opportunities. Whether testing new menu items, gathering post-opening feedback, or diving into operational improvements, Long-form Surveys unlock a more detailed view of the guest experience.Also included in the release is the Call-to-Text Revenue Report, which tracks revenue generated from guest interactions through Ovation’s Call-to-Text feature - a customizable phone tree that immediately texts callers with requested info, while collecting feedback and seamlessly integrating with Ovation.As part of the 2025 Spring Release, Ovation has unveiled three powerful new integrations - Opus, Paytronix, and QU - designed to help restaurants unlock even more value from their guest feedback. With Opus, operators can automatically create employee training based on specific feedback, turning insights into action. The Paytronix integration enables surveys to be sent directly to guests who use their loyalty accounts when ordering. Meanwhile, QU’s POS integration prints dynamic QR codes on receipts, seamlessly linking order details with guest feedback for richer, more actionable insights.Ovation also continues to expand its customer base with some of the most exciting restaurant brands in the country now on the platform, including Newk’s Eatery, P. Terry’s Burger Stand, and Houston TX Hot Chicken. These brands join thousands of others using Ovation to streamline feedback, recover guests, and improve operations at scale.To learn more about the 2025 Spring Release, visit www.ovationup.com/spring-2025-release About OvationOvation is a guest experience platform for multi-unit restaurants that starts with a 2-question survey to drive revenue, streamline guest recovery, and easily improve operations. Thousands of restaurants, including leading brands like Dave’s Hot Chicken, MOOYAH, and Friendly’s, are using Ovation to get more feedback through frictionless surveys, recover guests through real-time communication, boost their online reputations, and improve through AI-driven insights. Discover how Ovation can transform your restaurant’s guest experience at ovationup.com.

