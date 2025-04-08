Boosting defence manufacturing and veteran employment

Release date: 08/04/25

Ammunition and munitions specialists ARES Armaments Australia have announced a landmark agreement with Aimpoint to drive workforce solutions for defence manufacturing in South Australia.

The two South Australian veteran-owned businesses will collaborate on a wide range of projects to support the Australian Government’s commitment to prioritising the domestic manufacture of guided weapons, explosive ordnance and munitions.

The agreement was inked at the Avalon Airshow last week with projects under the agreement to include:

Establishing a Certificate IV in Explosive Ordnance Manufacture

Developing an apprenticeship program

Implementing recruitment strategies

Partnering with industry to enhance skill development

Coordinating access to facilities for training purposes

This partnership is crucial for supporting ARES Armaments Australia’s expansion of their manufacturing facility in regional South Australia, creating increased employment opportunities for local veterans.

With Aimpoint’s support, ARES aims to strengthen the country’s sovereign defence capability by utilising the skills and experiences transitioning veterans have gained in the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

When veterans leave the ADF they bring with them a wealth of experience, discipline and leadership skills that can often be challenging to apply within the civilian job market. Tailored programs like this will not only leverage veteran skillsets and experiences but also provide essential employment pathways to support their journey.

This new initiative highlights the importance of ensuring the South Australian veteran community has access to the resources and opportunities necessary for their success, contributing to the prosperity of the nation.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

South Australia is getting on with the job of ensuring our defence industry has the workforce it needs to deliver key projects.

This partnership will not only secure the manufacturing of explosive ordnance and munitions in SA, it also recognises the vast capabilities of our veterans, by creating employment pathways.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

This partnership is a fantastic example of local veteran collaboration and innovation that further cements our state as a defence industry leader.

Increased employment opportunities for veterans to apply their diverse skillset in our community will only lead to a stronger workforce in South Australia.

Attributable to ARES Armaments Australia CEO Jason Murray

This first-of-its-kind partnership is integral to ARES establishing a regional South Australian workforce for explosive ordnance manufacturing.

It ensures that ARES can deliver a truly sovereign GWEO capability – not years into the future, but within the next 12 months.

Attributable to Aimpoint General Manager of Apprenticeships and Training Adam Levi

This partnership will provide long-term career opportunities for veterans transitioning from the Australian Defence Force, as well as a regional workforce, supporting a sustainable and sovereign industrial capability.