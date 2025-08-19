Harvest Rock tickets on sale today

Release date: 19/08/25

Music lovers and foodies from all over will be securing Harvest Rock 2025 tickets from today, as pre-sale opens from 10:30am ACST.

Harvest Rock will return to Adelaide on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 October 2025 for a weekend of music, food, and drinks at Murlawirrapurka & Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill & King Rodney Parks.

As revealed last week, the 2025 lineup features New York rock legends The Strokes in an Australian exclusive and four-time Grammy-nominated American country music star Jelly Roll on his first Australian visit, as well as The War on Drugs (Aus Exclusive), M.I.A., Vance Joy, Royel Otis, Wolfmother, Ministry of Sound Classical, Groove Armada (DJ Set), Cloud Control and many more.

Harvest Rock’s unique offerings include a vibrant dining experience that champions South Australian producers, talent and venues, all within the open-air surrounds of Wildwoods Village.

Culinary offerings include Dirty Doris Diner, Regent Thai, Africola Canteen, Anchovy Bandit, and Gang Gang.

The Cellar Door curated by Nick Stock will return offering South Australia’s best in world-class wines pouring a range of delicious drops sourced from vines across Adelaide Hills, McLaren Vale, Clare Valley, Barossa Valley and more.

For those who signed up to Harvest Rock’s subscriber list, presale tickets including single and two-day passes are on sale from 10:30am ACST Tuesday 19 August until allocation is exhausted.

Remaining tickets will go on general sale from 10:30am ACST, Wednesday 20 August via the Ticketmaster website.

Premium experiences such as the VIP Village and Harvest Lounge add-ons are on offer in the pre-sale to elevate the Harvest Rock experience with exclusive access to the Harvest stage viewing deck and extra premium perks.

Harvest Rock has already contributed a combined $34.5 million to the State’s economy in its first two years, with past impressive line ups attracting 30 per cent of ticket holders from interstate and overseas.

Harvest Rock is presented by Secret Sounds and supported by the South Australian Government, through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

Quotes

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

Today is the first chance to secure the hottest tickets in town for Harvest Rock 2025.

The cultural and culinary festival this October offers the best of South Australia’s world-class food, wine, and beverages together with must-see music acts from across the globe.

Secure your tickets and start booking the ultimate South Australian experience by bookending the festival with visits to our wineries, restaurants, national parks, cultural destinations and more.