More businesses eligible for algal bloom financial support

Release date: 19/08/25

More businesses will be eligible for algal bloom industry support, with the State Government extending and expanding availability of business grants on offer.

The business support package has been made available through the $28 million algal bloom support package jointly funded by the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments.

The State Government has been closely monitoring the rollout of business grants and working closely with industry representatives on the rollout of $10,000 Small Business Support Grants, and Fisheries and Aquaculture Assistance Grants of up to $100,000.

As a result of this industry consultation, the Government will make the following changes to grant criteria:

For the Small Business Support Grant

extend the closing date from 12 September 2025 to 30 November 2025 and extend the requirement to demonstrate a decline in business turnover in any consecutive three-month period from 1 April 2025 to 31 October 2025

include in the eligibility criteria, commercial fishery or aquaculture license holders that have had their license fee waived by PIRSA



For the Fisheries and Aquaculture Assistance Grant

extend the closing date from 12 September 2025 to 30 November 2025 and extend the requirement to demonstrate a decline in catch/harvest and decline in business turnover to any consecutive three-month period from 1 April 2025 to 31 October 2025

if a commercial fishery or aquaculture license holder can demonstrate a minimum business turnover of $75,000 in financial year 2023-24 or 2024-25 and has had its license fee waived by PIRSA, it is entitled to the immediate one-off Tier 1 $25,000 payment

if a commercial fishery or aquaculture license holder is approved for an initial $25,000 payment under the Fisheries and Aquaculture Assistance Grant, then it is also entitled to a waiver of its licence fees

reduce the requirement to demonstrate a minimum business turnover of $100,000 to $75,000

for Tier 1, reduce the requirement to demonstrate a 50 percent or more decline in catch/harvest in a consecutive three-month period to 30 percent.

for Tier 2, reduce the requirement to demonstrate a decline in business turnover of 50 percent or more to 30 percent or more.

for Tier 2, amend thresholds for additional amounts up to $75,000 as follows:

o$25,000 if business turnover in 2023-24 was above $200,000 (currently $300,000).

o$50,000 if business turnover in 2023-24 was above $400,000 (currently $500,000).

o$75,000 if business turnover in 2023-24 was above $600,000 (currently $700,000).

The Government will continue to review the grant program and make further adjustments where necessary.

In addition to support grants, the State Government has also waived fishing licensing fees for the September quarter, this follows the fees being waived for the June quarter. Fishing licensing fees will continue to be reviewed on a quarter-by-quarter basis, with fee relief extended if necessary.

An additional $160,000 will be invested in the Stay A Float program, which focuses on enhancing boating safety and supporting the mental health and wellbeing of individuals within the seafood industry.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

These algal bloom business grants are among the most generous in the state’s history.

They’re significantly larger, with lower eligibility requirements than those offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’ve said all along we would work closely with industry to ensure funds get to those who most need it, and these expanded eligibility criteria will assist to make sure that happens as the bloom continues to evolve.

We’ve committed to ensuring applications are processed within fifteen business days.

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We have acted quickly based on the feedback from peak industry associations, roundtables and community forums, to expand the eligibility criteria.

The algal bloom is having a significant impact on many in the fisheries and aquaculture sector and these grants have been designed to provide immediate relief.

We want to make sure this relief is accessible to those in need and we will continue

to assess the rollout as we navigate this unprecedented challenge.

Attributable to Federal Minister for the Environment and Water, Murray Watt

The Albanese Government is pleased to work alongside the Malinauskas Government to deliver the jointly funded $28 million response and recovery package.

These changes today are a result of governments listening to industry and adapting to changing conditions.

At our business roundtable in Adelaide last week, businesses made clear that while the grants were very welcome, there was room for the program to be updated to suit current conditions, and that is now happening.