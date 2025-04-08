Worksuite is Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Freelancer Engagement & Management Systems (FEMS) Assessment 2025

Everest Group Highlights Worksuite as a Leader Based on Market Impact, Vision, and Capabilities

The future of work is changing so rapidly that organizations are struggling to focus on what’s most important - engaging with the most skilled talent to help them drive company innovation and success.” — Ray Grady, CEO of Worksuite

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worksuite , the leading freelancer management system (FMS) that helps organizations build and manage their contractor networks, today announced that it is recognized as the Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrixfor Freelancer Engagement and Management Systems (FEMS) Assessment 2025, part of Everest Group's Contingent Workforce Management research program. This is the first time that Worksuite has been recognized as a Leader. A complimentary copy of the report is available here “The future of work is changing so rapidly that organizations are struggling to keep up and focus on what’s most important - engaging with the most skilled talent in the industry to help them drive company innovation and success,” said Ray Grady, CEO of Worksuite. “Worksuite is designed to help organizations navigate these waters, and is the only end-to-end platform to help them ensure compliance of, onboard, contract, assign tasks, manage, and pay their contingent workforces.”Worksuite is an all-in-one platform designed to help organizations efficiently manage their freelancers and independent contractors. Keeping the future of work and the benefits of remote, flexible workforces in mind, it offers customizable workflows for onboarding, direct sourcing to build centralized talent pools, and robust reporting and analytics to ensure compliance and optimize workforce strategies.“Worksuite has emerged as a Leader on Everest Group’s Freelancer Engagement and Management System (FEMS) PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025, standing out through its strong capabilities in internal talent pool building, customizable onboarding workflows, contracting, invoicing, and analytics. It has also augmented its core offering with add-on solutions such as compliance and AOR, payments, and insurance. Its capabilities in freelance/IC talent sourcing and management, along with direct sourcing support through customizable branded job portals, positions it as a holistic solution that aligns with enterprises’ increasing preference to leverage a single platform for all their direct talent requirements,” says Lokesh Goyal, Practice Director, Everest Group.Everest Group's PEAK MatrixAssessment evaluates service providers based on their market impact and ability to deliver solutions successfully. This includes factors such as market adoption, portfolio mix, and client value delivered, as well as vision, technology sophistication, service breadth, innovation, and commercial flexibility.With Worksuite, customers can:- Eliminate administrative burden and reduce costs by automating key processes like onboarding, compliance management, and payment processing, allowing teams to focus on strategic initiatives.- Gain greater visibility into their talent pool through a centralized platform that strengthens freelancer relationships, improves budget tracking, and enhances project management.- Easily scale and manage a global freelance workforce with custom workflows, streamlined onboarding, and compliance tools that ensure regulatory adherence across 190 countries.To receive a live tailored demo, request a call here About WorksuiteWorksuite is the leading end-to-end freelancer management SaaS platform, enabling organizations to easily build and manage their contractor networks. The company combines best-in-class features such as freelancer talent management, job collaboration & productivity, automated compliance, and streamlined contractor payments. Worksuite enables companies to recruit, onboard, manage, and pay freelance workers on one centralized platform, generating significant ROI through gains in project productivity and reduction in administrative costs. Founded in 2016, Worksuite has grown rapidly and now serves a blue-chip customer base of hundreds of companies and has more than 1 million freelancers using the platform.

