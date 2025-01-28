Employee well-being and mental health take center stage for HR leaders despite budget constraints

Over two-thirds of senior HR leaders aim to prioritize mental health and stress management over the next three to five years

Senior HR leaders are facing a balancing act with managing strategic and operational demands with employee initiatives, often with the latter being deprioritized when resources and times are tight.” — Ulrich Jaenicke, Co-founder, and CEO, aconso

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- aconso , an innovator in HR document management systems and a leading provider of cloud-based HR software solutions, today launches a new global report that reveals the growing challenges faced by senior HR leaders in addressing employee wellbeing amid rising workloads, limited budgets, and evolving workforce dynamics.The report, From Manual to Meaningful: Unlocking HR’s Potential Through AI and Digital Transformation, which surveyed 650 global senior HR leaders, reveals that 69% of respondents identify employee wellbeing, mental health, and stress as a top priority over the next three to five years.However, though there is a desire to enhance the employee experience, barriers remain. While 56% of HR leaders view employee well-being as a critical long-term consideration, 72% feel constrained by limited budgets and resources. These constraints, combined with the pressures of organizational change, contribute to low morale, with 41% of senior HR leaders struggling to manage their own work-life balance.Consequently, 43% of HR leaders say they feel unable to fully alleviate the toll of burnout and stress on employees, highlighting the urgent need for more robust support and resources to prioritize both employee and HR wellbeing.Navigating multigenerational workforce complexitiesThe challenges are further compounded by the increasing complexity of today’s workforce. The evolution of remote and hybrid work models (50%), alongside the growing diversity of the workforce (51%), was called out by respondents as making their jobs harder as they manage a dispersed workforce and a more intricate set of demands.The emergence of Generation Z into the workplace introduces new expectations and working styles, which must be balanced alongside the needs of previous generations. More than half (55%) of senior HR leaders report that managing multigenerational teams has significantly increased the complexity of their workloads.Leveraging AI to focus on employee experienceTo overcome these challenges, HR leaders are shifting their priorities toward investing in AI and automation to alleviate the burden of manual and monotonous tasks within their team and refocus their efforts on employee-centric initiatives.Almost three-quarters (72%) of senior HR professionals plan to increase their technology use to enhance efficiency and free up time to invest in employee experience initiatives. This shift is essential as 69% of respondents report frequently diverting resources from employee-focused programs to address urgent change-related tasks in the business.With 99% of senior HR professionals already integrating AI and automation into their operations, the focus is on using technologies to automate routine processes, enabling teams to invest in initiatives that improve employee well-being, engagement, and long-term satisfaction. Seen as a game-changer by 60% of senior HR leaders, automation can significantly reduce administrative burdens so that they can spend more time on programs and initiatives that are valuable to employees.Ulrich Jaenicke, Co-founder, and CEO, aconso comments: “The findings highlight the growing recognition that a thriving workplace and sustainable business relies on supporting employees’ emotional health, fostering engagement, and ensuring they feel valued. However, senior HR leaders are facing a balancing act with managing strategic and operational demands with employee initiatives, often with the latter being deprioritized when resources and times are tight. By adopting the right tools, HR can focus less on repetitive, mundane tasks and more on designing employee experiences that maintain a culture of care and sustainable growth for all generations, plus have more time to adapt initiatives as the workplace evolves.”For more information, visit: blog.aconso.com/en-us/hr-trends-report-2025MethodologyThe research was conducted by Opinion Matters, among a sample of 650 Senior HR leaders in companies with 5000+ employees and who use ERP software in the UK, US, and DACH (Germany + Switzerland) (Aged 18+). The data was collected between 26.09.2024 - 08.10.2024.About aconsoaconso empowers more than 600 HR teams globally to prioritize their company’s most valuable assets - the employees - while creating and managing 1 billion HR documents for more than 6 million employees annually. Founded in 2001, aconso invented the digital personnel file and set new standards for digitizing and automating HR processes, becoming the market and innovation leader for cloud software in HR document management.aconso has offices in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and recently launched in the United States with an office in Delaware. aconso partners and integrates with the leading employee management software providers, including SAP Success Factors, Workday, and SAP HCM. A full list of aconso’s partners can be found here. More information about aconso can be found at https://www.aconso.com/us

