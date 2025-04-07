Submit Release
H.R. 1804, 7(a) Loan Agent Oversight Act

The bill would require the SBA to report annually to the Congress on agents that help small businesses to secure loans of up to $5 million that are guaranteed by the SBA under the 7(a) loan program. The SBA currently collects data on amounts paid to agents for services including loan packaging, consulting, brokerage, or referral services during the loan application process. 

Using information from the SBA, CBO expects that completing the reporting requirements would cost about $1 million annually. On that basis, CBO estimates implementing H.R. 1804 would cost $5 million over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

