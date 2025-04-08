Two Men and a Truck Champions Family Business Succession in the Australian Removal Industry

Handing over the steering wheel.

As Australia’s removal and transport industry faces generational change, the importance of family business succession planning is more important now than ever.

Our industry was built by families with grit and determination, succession isn’t just about stepping back—it’s about stepping up to ensure the next generation has the tools and structure they need.” — Richard Kuipers

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Australia’s removal and transport industry faces generational change, one of the country’s best-known moving companies, Two Men and a Truck , is shining a spotlight on the importance of family business succession planning.Founded over 35 years ago by Richard Kuipers, the company has grown from a humble operation into a nationally recognised brand. Today, the company is transitioning into the hands of the next generation, with Richard’s daughter, Catherine Kuipers, now serving as CEO.“Our industry was built by families with grit and determination,” says Richard Kuipers, now Brand Ambassador for the company. “But succession isn’t just about stepping back—it’s about stepping up to ensure the next generation has the tools and structure they need to thrive. That’s what we’ve focused on, and I want to share that message across the industry.”Succession in family-run removal businesses can be a delicate matter. From defining roles to navigating emotions and expectations, many businesses struggle with transitioning leadership. Two Men and a Truck tackled these challenges head-on by developing a Family Charter, engaging external consultants, and remaining active members of the Family Business Association (FBA).Catherine Kuipers reflects on the process:“Taking over from Dad was never about filling his shoes—it was about respecting what he built while preparing for what comes next. Having a clear Family Charter and regular, structured conversations made all the difference. It gave us the confidence to lead and the clarity to move forward together.”The Kuipers family also draws inspiration from global thought leaders. Business school INSEAD recently published 12 critical focus areas for family businesses, which the team at Two Men and a Truck has been using to shape their three-year strategy. These include goals around digital transformation, customer experience, financial resilience, and environmental leadership—each vital in staying competitive in today’s evolving market.Richard adds, “We’re not just moving furniture anymore—we’re moving families through life’s transitions. That takes heart, planning, and the courage to hand over the keys when the time is right.”With the support of FBA and their proactive approach to leadership transition, the Kuipers family is encouraging other removalist businesses to consider early planning and open dialogue as essential tools for long-term success.For more information about family business support and succession planning, contact Family Business Association at 1800 249 357.

