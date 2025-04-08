Hyroad Energy Partners with Bosch Rexroth and GenH2 on First-Ever Zero-Loss Liquid Hydrogen Refueling Station

Hyroad Energy Partners with Bosch Rexroth and GenH2 Corp

Collaboration marks a major milestone in advancing hydrogen infrastructure across the United States

We are excited to partner with Bosch Rexroth and Hyroad, who share our commitment to addressing the critical issues facing the hydrogen industry,” — Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyroad Energy , a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation solutions, announced at Hannover Messe, a strategic partnership with Bosch Rexroth , innovators in hydrogen filling station technology, and GenH2 , the leader in liquid hydrogen Controlled Storage technology, to develop the first-ever zero-loss liquid hydrogen refueling station in the United States. The system will be deployed at Hyroad Energy’s flagship hydrogen refueling station located in Dallas, Texas, representing a major step forward in advancing hydrogen infrastructure beyond California and into new high-demand markets.The collaboration brings together Bosch Rexroth’s Liquid Hydrogen CryoPump technology, GenH2’s Controlled Storage technology, and Hyroad Energy’s experience in hydrogen infrastructure development — with a shared goal of eliminating hydrogen boil-off loss during storage and refueling operations.“The industry has been challenged for too long by significant hydrogen losses during transfer, storage, and refueling,” said Dmitry Serov, CEO and Founder of Hyroad Energy. “This project sets a new bar. By combining advanced cryogenic technologies with a seamless system design, our goal is to demonstrate a truly zero-loss refueling station — marking a huge step forward in the commercial viability of hydrogen as a clean energy solution.”“This project showcases what’s possible when advanced technology meets the right partners,” said Dave Hull, Regional Vice President at Bosch Rexroth. “We’re placing big bets on hydrogen as a foundational energy solution, and this collaboration reflects our commitment to building the infrastructure needed to scale it the right way.”“We are excited to partner with Bosch Rexroth and Hyroad, who share our commitment to addressing the critical issues facing the hydrogen industry,” said Greg Gosnell, CEO of GenH2. “Our solution will eliminate the typical industry losses, revolutionizing liquid hydrogen storage and refueling operations.”The project signals growing momentum in hydrogen infrastructure beyond California and reflects the partners’ shared commitment to accelerating zero-emission transportation nationwide. The station is expected to be online by 2026.About Hyroad EnergyHyroad Energy delivers cutting-edge, zero-emission Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, designed to meet the needs of fleets while reducing their carbon footprint. Through its innovative pay-per-mile model, Hyroad eliminates the complexity and upfront costs traditionally associated with deploying zero-emission trucks. As a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation, Hyroad Energy is leading the charge toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. For more information, visit www.hyroadenergy.com About Bosch RexrothAs one of the world’s leading suppliers of drive and control technologies, Bosch Rexroth ensures efficient, powerful and safe movement in machines and systems of any size. The company bundles global application experience in the market segments of Mobile and Industrial Applications as well as Factory Automation. With its intelligent components, customized system solutions, engineering and services, Bosch Rexroth is creating the necessary environment for fully connected applications. Bosch Rexroth offers its customers hydraulics, electric drive and control technology, gear technology and linear motion and assembly technology, including software and interfaces to the Internet of Things. With locations in over 80 countries, around 33,800 associates generated sales revenue of 7.6 billion euros in 2023. To learn more, please visit www.boschrexroth-us.com About GenH2GenH2 is a liquid hydrogen technology provider that offers unique liquefaction equipment along with Zero-Loss storage and transfer solutions for advanced clean energy. The company focuses on producing equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and increase hydrogen availability for everyday use. The GenH2 technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience engineering and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.genh2.com

