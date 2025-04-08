Significant methamphetamine seizure at Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint

Kingsville, Texas – On April 4, 2025, Border Patrol agents in Kingsville, Texas made a substantial methamphetamine seizure at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint on US Highway 77.

A Border Patrol service canine alerted to the vehicle, a Ford Escape, during an immigration inspection. Upon searching the vehicle, agents discovered 90 bundles of methamphetamine weighing a total of approximately 102 pounds concealed behind various trim panels inside the vehicle worth an estimated $3,264,000.

The driver, a US citizen, was taken into custody and the case was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for further investigation and pending criminal charges.

"I applaud the efforts and diligence of our Border Patrol agents in taking this large amount of extremely dangerous drugs off the streets. We will continue to work with our partner agencies to help ensure these drug traffickers are held accountable.", stated RGV Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez.