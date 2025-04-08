Significant methamphetamine seizure at Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint
Kingsville, Texas – On April 4, 2025, Border Patrol agents in Kingsville, Texas made a substantial methamphetamine seizure at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint on US Highway 77.
A Border Patrol service canine alerted to the vehicle, a Ford Escape, during an immigration inspection. Upon searching the vehicle, agents discovered 90 bundles of methamphetamine weighing a total of approximately 102 pounds concealed behind various trim panels inside the vehicle worth an estimated $3,264,000.
The driver, a US citizen, was taken into custody and the case was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for further investigation and pending criminal charges.
"I applaud the efforts and diligence of our Border Patrol agents in taking this large amount of extremely dangerous drugs off the streets. We will continue to work with our partner agencies to help ensure these drug traffickers are held accountable.", stated RGV Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.