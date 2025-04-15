Digital Marketing, Solved: AgencyBloc Launches Engage+ Built with Real Agent Input

Built for health, senior and benefits agencies, Engage+ simplifies digital marketing with semi-custom websites, ready-made tools, and expert content

Everything about Engage+ stems from the voice of our customers.” — Cory Schmidt, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at AgencyBloc

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgencyBloc, a leading provider of purpose-built software solutions for the health, senior and benefits insurance industry, announced today the launch of Engage+, a powerful new digital marketing solution designed to help insurance agencies strengthen their online presence, engage clients and grow their book of business — all within a fully connected platform.

Engage+ aims to address one of the industry’s biggest challenges: the digital disconnect between agents and today’s consumers. In a market defined by economic uncertainty, evolving regulations and increasing client expectations, many small to mid-size agencies are struggling to keep up — especially when it comes to marketing.

“Marketing should be a growth driver, not a source of stress,” said Dyani Galligan, Product Director for Digital Marketing at AgencyBloc. “With Engage+, we’re giving agencies a modern, professional way to stay connected to clients and prospects without needing to become marketing experts themselves. We’ve combined strategy, content and automation into a seamless experience that’s built specifically for this industry.”

Engage+ builds on the success of AgencyBloc’s Website solution, introduced in late 2024. Now a component of Engage+, the semi-custom, mobile-friendly websites have already helped agencies establish a stronger digital presence with less lift. The expansion introduces additional tools within the same connected platform.

As part of its commitment to continuous innovation, AgencyBloc is launching an Early Adopter Program for the next evolution of Engage+: Content Marketing. The program will invite clients to help shape new tools and expert-created, industry-specific content designed to help agencies attract and retain clients through simplified distribution and engagement.

Unlike generic and third-party tools, Engage+ is purpose-built for the health, senior and benefits space, and it’s built within AgencyBloc’s AMS+, giving agents a seamless experience within their agency system. The platform combines semi-custom websites, intuitive tools, pre-built content and expert guidance to eliminate the guesswork and make digital marketing accessible for all insurance agencies.

“Everything about Engage+ stems from the voice of our customers,” said Cory Schmidt, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at AgencyBloc. “We aren’t just asking for feedback. We are running an Early Adopter Program to ensure client needs and insights are embedded into every step of development. This close collaboration will help us continue to build a solution that aligns with how agents actually work, solves real problems and fits naturally into their day-to-day operations.”

As agencies increasingly evaluate solutions that drive efficiency and growth, Engage+ stands apart as a trusted, all-in-one system designed to save time, boost client engagement and future-proof businesses against shifting market demands.

For more information on Engage+, visit www.agencybloc.com.

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers and carriers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.