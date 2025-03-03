AgencyBloc Unveils Rx Collect, a Smarter Medicare Data Collection Tool

Rx Collect, the newest enhancement to AMS+, simplifies prescription and provider data gathering, improving efficiency, accuracy and client retention.

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgencyBloc, the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform serving the health, senior and benefits market, is excited to announce the launch of Rx Collect, the newest enhancement designed to streamline, secure and simplify Medicare data collection.

Rx Collect, a new feature of AgencyBloc’s AMS+ platform, will provide a seamless, secure and automated way for insurance agents to gather client data. The tool eliminates manual entry, reduces errors and ensures full ownership of Medicare data, allowing agents to focus on client service and agency growth. Later in 2025, Rx Collect will be enhanced to feed client data seamlessly into leading Medicare quoting and enrollment systems, streamlining agents' workflows.

“The launch of Rx Collect is a direct reflection of our client feedback loop. Our clients trust us to deliver solutions that meet their needs, and they expressed the need for a more efficient, integrated way to collect and store provider and prescription data,” said Sarah Brammer, product director at AgencyBloc. “And while other solutions exist, they don’t integrate with agents’ current data management processes or tools. Instead of forcing agents to rely on disconnected tools or manual processes, we built Rx Collect directly into AMS+ to seamlessly fit into their existing workflows and eliminate inefficiencies.”

Rx Collect improves client loyalty by enhancing data accuracy and efficiency. With intelligent record population, automated syncing and built-in compliance features, agents can deliver a seamless, personalized experience that strengthens client relationships and boosts retention. By retaining historical data year over year, Rx Collect reduces the need for clients to re-enter information, minimizing administrative burdens and improving the overall experience.

The launch of Rx Collect is part of AgencyBloc’s ongoing commitment to delivering technology that saves time, reduces administrative burdens and improves overall agent efficiency.

For more information about Rx Collect or AgencyBloc solutions, visit www.agencybloc.com/news.

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers and carriers.

