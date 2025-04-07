States Respond to Severe Flooding, FEMA Deploys Resources to Support State Efforts

Severe storms and flooding have affected a wide swath of the southern and central United States over the past several days, with widespread and significant river flooding expected to continue over the next several days. Threats are expected to remain for another 10-plus days, so if you live in this area or plan to visit, you should remain vigilant.

President Trump Approves Emergency Declarations

President Trump has approved emergency declarations for Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee. This type of emergency declaration allows FEMA to identify, mobilize and provide equipment and resources to support state and local efforts. FEMA is also coordinating with the Department of Defense and other federal agencies to leverage their resources and equipment if requested by the state.

Federal Efforts

FEMA has activated its Regional Response Coordination Centers and National Response Coordination Center to assist the states. We are also coordinating the distribution of meals, water, generators and other commodities, if requested by the affected states.

On April 6, Nebraska Task Force 1, Arkansas State Patrol and Walnut Ridge Fire Department helped to rescue a woman after she became stranded in her vehicle when floodwaters swept it off the roadway.

To bolster state and local responder operations, we also deployed Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) teams to locations in Kentucky (Louisville, Moorehead and Greenville), Arkansas (Jonesboro) and Tennessee (Lebanon and Memphis). A Mobile Emergency Response Support is deployed to Louisville and Frankfort, KY; and the Region 8 Incident Management Assistance Team is deployed to Frankfort, KY.

FEMA is Assessing Damage

Damage assessments are the first step in helping the governor determine whether the scope of the damage is beyond what the state is capable of handling, and if additional federal assistance is needed. Other assessments may be requested as damage information is received from local officials. On April 7, FEMA began to assess damage across two counties in Tennessee following the severe storms and flooding over the previous weekend, and more assessments are expected soon in other areas.

How to Prepare for Flooding

Even as the rainfall stops, river and flash flooding may continue to be a threat.

If you live in or are visiting any of the affected areas, you should continue to listen to instructions from local officials, monitor local weather alerts and evacuate immediately if told to so.

Remember:

Never walk, swim or drive through floodwaters.

Do not drive around roadblocks. They may indicate hazards not visible to the eye, such as deep or moving water, hazardous material and more.

Just six inches of moving water can knock a person down.

One foot of water can carry away a vehicle.

Shelters are open in each state for people who are unable to return home due to the risks from the storm and possible flooding. Visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to find the nearest shelter.

Information for Arkansas Residents or Visitors

Information for Kentucky Residents or Visitors

Residents and visitors can visit the Kentucky Emergency Management website for the latest information.

Urban Search and Rescue teams are currently deployed to Greenville, Louisville and Moorehead.

FEMA Mobile Emergency Response Support assets are deployed to Frankfort and Louisville, which provide mobile telecommunications, operational support and power generators in support of response officials on the ground.

Emergency Management Assistance Compact task forces, which enable resource sharing across states during disasters, are supporting state and local operations.

Voluntary evacuations are in place for residents of Nelson County.

Information for Tennessee Residents or Visitors

Residents and visitors can visit the TN Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) website for the latest information.

Federal response teams are on the ground and coordinating with local and state search and rescue personnel.

Montgomery and Obion counties have issued voluntary evacuations.

Roads may be impacted by debris or flooding. Find the latest on road conditions on TDOT’s Smartway map.

While the effects of the storm are widespread and impact many states simultaneously, each disaster is unique. FEMA continues to work alongside state and local partners to address the specific needs of each affected area.