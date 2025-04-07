Governor Lujan Grisham signs 60 bills into law

HB 041 Public Project Fund Appropriations HB 071 Early Childhood Ed & Care Fund Transfers HB 099 Nonrepairable Vehicle Certificates HB 101 Firearm At Polling Place for Law Enforcement HB 102 Violent Felonies for Meritorious Deduction HB 131 Caregiver Background Checks HB 159 Energy Project Siting & Military Bases HB 167 Higher Ed. Payment for Certain Tests HB 174 Pharmacy Reimbursement for Certain Plans HB 192 Digital Trunked Radio System Subscriber Fees HB 206 NMFA Water Project Fund Projects HB 233 Diabetic Foot Ulcer Equipment Coverage HB 244 Magistrate Judge Minimum Age HB 251 Ed. Retirement Beneficiary Changes HB 281 Hair Braiding Licensure HB 298 Local Government Official Changes HB 323 Engineer Licensure HB 340 DNA Of Certain Offenders in Codis HB 357 Mi Via Waiver Program Provider Gross Receipts HB 361 EMNRD Conversion of Certain Wells HB 402 Health Insurance Provider Info Loading HB 431 Appointment Of Watershed Boards HB 439 Public Safety Telecommunicator CPR Training HB 458 Carbon Dioxide Storage Stewardship Act HB 553 Timber Grading Act HB 586 Review Of Certain Healthcare Transactions HB 618 Clarify DoIT Role on Agency Projects SB 007 Storm Water Service as Municipal Utility SB 008 Veterinary Medical Loan Repayment Program SB 016 Non-Major Party Voters in Primary Elections SB 033 Wildfire Prepared Act SB 037 Strategic Water Reserve Fund SB 039 Add Classes to Prior Authorization Drugs SB 041 Turquoise Alert System SB 053 Prescribing Psychologist Psychotropics SB 057 Medical Provider Patient IPRA Info SB 066 Criminal Offender Employment Exemptions SB 072 Nonprofit Condo Assoc. Remote Business SB 083 Innovation in State Government Fund SB 100 Indebtedness Limit of Arroyo Flood Control SB 101 Increase Certain Livestock Fees SB 113 Board & Commission Sunset Dates SB 115 Public Project Revolving Fund Projects SB 127 Movie Exemption from Barber & Cosmetic Act SB 155 Determination of Embezzlement Penalty SB 169 Strategic Economic Development Site Readiness SB 170 NMFA Definitions, Funds & Rates SB 201 Public Ed. Reform Fund Uses SB 219 Medical Psilocybin Act SB 236 Look Twice for Motorcycle License Plate SB 252 Social Work Telehealth Services SB 274 Board of Finance Approval for Land Sales SB 353 Search & Rescue Emergency Responses SB 364 Law Enforcement Qualifications SB 375 Probation & Parole Changes SB 376 State Employee Health Benefit Contributions SB 387 Community School Fund & Framework SB 401 Broadband for Education SB 481 State Fairgrounds District Act SB 535 Public Peace, Health, Safety & Welfare State Fees & Funds

