Governor Lujan Grisham signs 60 bills into law

HB 041 

Public Project Fund Appropriations 

HB 071 

Early Childhood Ed & Care Fund Transfers 

HB 099 

Nonrepairable Vehicle Certificates 

HB 101 

Firearm At Polling Place for Law Enforcement 

HB 102 

Violent Felonies for Meritorious Deduction 

HB 131 

Caregiver Background Checks 

HB 159 

Energy Project Siting & Military Bases 

HB 167 

Higher Ed. Payment for Certain Tests 

HB 174 

Pharmacy Reimbursement for Certain Plans 

HB 192 

Digital Trunked Radio System Subscriber Fees 

HB 206 

NMFA Water Project Fund Projects 

HB 233 

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Equipment Coverage 

HB 244 

Magistrate Judge Minimum Age 

HB 251 

Ed. Retirement Beneficiary Changes 

HB 281 

Hair Braiding Licensure 

HB 298 

Local Government Official Changes 

HB 323 

Engineer Licensure 

HB 340 

DNA Of Certain Offenders in Codis 

HB 357 

Mi Via Waiver Program Provider Gross Receipts 

HB 361 

EMNRD Conversion of Certain Wells 

HB 402 

Health Insurance Provider Info Loading 

HB 431 

Appointment Of Watershed Boards 

HB 439 

Public Safety Telecommunicator CPR Training 

HB 458 

Carbon Dioxide Storage Stewardship Act 

HB 553 

Timber Grading Act 

HB 586 

Review Of Certain Healthcare Transactions 

HB 618 

Clarify DoIT Role on Agency Projects 

SB 007 

Storm Water Service as Municipal Utility 

SB 008 

Veterinary Medical Loan Repayment Program 

SB 016 

Non-Major Party Voters in Primary Elections 

SB 033 

Wildfire Prepared Act 

SB 037 

Strategic Water Reserve Fund 

SB 039 

Add Classes to Prior Authorization Drugs 

SB 041 

Turquoise Alert System 

SB 053 

Prescribing Psychologist Psychotropics 

SB 057 

Medical Provider Patient IPRA Info 

SB 066 

Criminal Offender Employment Exemptions 

SB 072 

Nonprofit Condo Assoc. Remote Business 

SB 083 

Innovation in State Government Fund 

SB 100 

Indebtedness Limit of Arroyo Flood Control 

SB 101 

Increase Certain Livestock Fees 

SB 113 

Board & Commission Sunset Dates 

SB 115 

Public Project Revolving Fund Projects 

SB 127 

Movie Exemption from Barber & Cosmetic Act 

SB 155 

Determination of Embezzlement Penalty 

SB 169 

Strategic Economic Development Site Readiness 

SB 170 

NMFA Definitions, Funds & Rates 

SB 201 

Public Ed. Reform Fund Uses 

SB 219 

Medical Psilocybin Act 

SB 236 

Look Twice for Motorcycle License Plate 

SB 252 

Social Work Telehealth Services 

SB 274 

Board of Finance Approval for Land Sales 

SB 353 

Search & Rescue Emergency Responses 

SB 364 

Law Enforcement Qualifications 

SB 375 

Probation & Parole Changes 

SB 376 

State Employee Health Benefit Contributions 

SB 387 

Community School Fund & Framework 

SB 401 

Broadband for Education 

SB 481 

State Fairgrounds District Act 

SB 535 

Public Peace, Health, Safety & Welfare State Fees & Funds 

