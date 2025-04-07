Governor Lujan Grisham signs 60 bills into law
HB 041
Public Project Fund Appropriations
HB 071
Early Childhood Ed & Care Fund Transfers
HB 099
Nonrepairable Vehicle Certificates
HB 101
Firearm At Polling Place for Law Enforcement
HB 102
Violent Felonies for Meritorious Deduction
HB 131
Caregiver Background Checks
HB 159
Energy Project Siting & Military Bases
HB 167
Higher Ed. Payment for Certain Tests
HB 174
Pharmacy Reimbursement for Certain Plans
HB 192
Digital Trunked Radio System Subscriber Fees
HB 206
NMFA Water Project Fund Projects
HB 233
Diabetic Foot Ulcer Equipment Coverage
HB 244
Magistrate Judge Minimum Age
HB 251
Ed. Retirement Beneficiary Changes
HB 281
Hair Braiding Licensure
HB 298
Local Government Official Changes
HB 323
Engineer Licensure
HB 340
DNA Of Certain Offenders in Codis
HB 357
Mi Via Waiver Program Provider Gross Receipts
HB 361
EMNRD Conversion of Certain Wells
HB 402
Health Insurance Provider Info Loading
HB 431
Appointment Of Watershed Boards
HB 439
Public Safety Telecommunicator CPR Training
HB 458
Carbon Dioxide Storage Stewardship Act
HB 553
Timber Grading Act
HB 586
Review Of Certain Healthcare Transactions
HB 618
Clarify DoIT Role on Agency Projects
SB 007
Storm Water Service as Municipal Utility
SB 008
Veterinary Medical Loan Repayment Program
SB 016
Non-Major Party Voters in Primary Elections
SB 033
Wildfire Prepared Act
SB 037
Strategic Water Reserve Fund
SB 039
Add Classes to Prior Authorization Drugs
SB 041
Turquoise Alert System
SB 053
Prescribing Psychologist Psychotropics
SB 057
Medical Provider Patient IPRA Info
SB 066
Criminal Offender Employment Exemptions
SB 072
Nonprofit Condo Assoc. Remote Business
SB 083
Innovation in State Government Fund
SB 100
Indebtedness Limit of Arroyo Flood Control
SB 101
Increase Certain Livestock Fees
SB 113
Board & Commission Sunset Dates
SB 115
Public Project Revolving Fund Projects
SB 127
Movie Exemption from Barber & Cosmetic Act
SB 155
Determination of Embezzlement Penalty
SB 169
Strategic Economic Development Site Readiness
SB 170
NMFA Definitions, Funds & Rates
SB 201
Public Ed. Reform Fund Uses
SB 219
Medical Psilocybin Act
SB 236
Look Twice for Motorcycle License Plate
SB 252
Social Work Telehealth Services
SB 274
Board of Finance Approval for Land Sales
SB 353
Search & Rescue Emergency Responses
SB 364
Law Enforcement Qualifications
SB 375
Probation & Parole Changes
SB 376
State Employee Health Benefit Contributions
SB 387
Community School Fund & Framework
SB 401
Broadband for Education
SB 481
State Fairgrounds District Act
SB 535
Public Peace, Health, Safety & Welfare State Fees & Funds
