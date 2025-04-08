New Book Hey Little Fat Girl by Shell-E White Explores Self-Love and Empowerment

Book Cover

COVINGTON, GA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Shell-E White presents Hey Little Fat Girl , an inspiring new book that takes readers on a heartfelt journey of self-discovery, self-love, and personal empowerment.The story follows Reign, a young girl who has always struggled with self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy. Determined to change her outlook, she embarks on a mission to embrace who she is, learning valuable lessons about confidence and self-awareness along the way. With a mix of challenges, uplifting moments, and whimsical elements, Hey Little Fat Girl delivers a powerful message about believing in oneself, no matter the obstacles.Shell-E White, a seasoned author and Learning Management Consultant in the IT industry, draws on personal experiences to craft a compelling narrative that resonates with readers of all backgrounds. Growing up in Macon, Mississippi, and later moving to Atlanta, Georgia, White has dedicated her time to both her professional career and her passion for writing fiction and nonfiction.Hey Little Fat Girl is now available for purchase online and in bookstores. Readers seeking an uplifting story about perseverance, self-acceptance, and personal growth will find inspiration in Reign’s journey.For more information, review copies, or interview requests,please contact:Name: Shanda MaloneEmail: Shanda.malone.author@gmail.comAbout the AuthorShell-E White is an author and Learning Management Consultant in the IT industry. A graduate of Mississippi University for Women with a degree in Business Communications, she enjoys writing both fiction and nonfiction. She currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with her family.

