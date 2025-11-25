Israel: Government seeks to ban foreign media outlets permanently if deemed “a security threat”

New bill raises concerns for media freedom

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists in expressing its concern that over the passing of a bill that allows the Israeli government to shut down foreign media outlets alleged to “undermine national security”, without judicial oversight and regardless of the security situation.

On 10 November, members of the Israeli parliament voted in favour of the bill which, if approved, would represent the government’s latest attempt to curtail free speech and media freedom.

The IFJ urges the Israeli authorities to stop using security concerns as an excuse to suppress media that are critical of the government.

The bill passed its first reading in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, with 50 members voting in favour and 14 against. According to the Times of Israel, the bill will now return to the country’s national security committee, where it will be prepared for a second and third reading in parliament.

If approved, it would turn the temporary law – which grants the government the power to temporarily close foreign media outlets alleged to “undermine national security” – into permanent legislation.

This temporary law, approved in April 2024, is known as the ‘Al Jazeera Law’ because it enabled the government to shut down Al Jazeera’s broadcasting in Israel and raid its offices during a state of national emergency. The measure, which has been repeatedly extended since its approval, has been widely criticised by the IFJ and other media freedom organisations, since it has been used to silence critical media on the grounds of “encouraging terrorism” and restrict press freedom.

The proposal currently being discussed in the Israeli parliament differs from the existing temporary law in that the government would no longer require judicial oversight to ban foreign media and would have the authority to do so regardless of the security situation.

However, this controversial bill is not the only action that the Israeli government is pursuing to tighten its control over the media. The government is seeking to privatise the Israeli Public Broadcaster Corporation, known as KAN, as part of a broader media reform promoted by Israel’s Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.

In an editorial by progressive Israeli newspaper Haaretz published on 12 November it expressed the fears of some when it said:“Today it’s Al-Jazeera, tomorrow the BBC and the day after tomorrow Haaretz.”

In November 2024, the government sanctioned Haaretz for its coverage of the war in Gaza by ending government advertising in the newspaper, and cancelling all subscriptions of both state employees and employees of state-owned companies.

The IFJ, which condemned sanctions against Haaretz, continues to closely monitor the state of media freedom in Israel, which is rapidly deteriorating.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said:

“Israel is openly waging a battle against media outlets, both local and foreign, that criticise the government's narrative: that is typical behavior of authoritarian regimes. We are deeply concerned about the Israeli parliament passing this controversial bill, as it would be a serious blow to free speech and media freedom, and a direct attack on the public’s right to know.”

