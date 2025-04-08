Billy Pugh Company Announces Acquisition of Stiffy Safe Hand Tools Product Line

Bringing together two trusted names in hands-free lifting and safety innovation

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billy Pugh Company is proud to announce the acquisition of Stiffy Safe Hand Tools from Fibertex Supply, bringing together two industry-leading brands known for their commitment to safety, quality, and innovation in offshore oil and gas operations.This acquisition unites the original push-pull tool company with the original tangle resistant tag line company, further strengthening Billy Pugh’s product portfolio and reinforcing its position as a key supplier in the offshore safety market. Both companies share a longstanding reputation for excellence, customer service, and cutting-edge product development.“This is the ideal scenario for me,” said Kevin Shaw, Founder and Owner of Stiffy Safe Hand Tools. "I cannot imagine a better home for the business than Billy Pugh. Their history and reputation in the industry are second to none. I have full confidence that the team at Billy Pugh, with their years of experience, will continue to develop and grow the Stiffy Tools brand in the years ahead.”Mike Cadigan, President of Billy Pugh Company, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition: “Back in my drilling contractor days, Billy Pugh Tag Lines and Stiffy Hands-Free Tools were essential to outfitting our rigs and keeping our crews safe during lifting operations. These brands have long been the gold standard for offshore safety. Today, as the leader of Billy Pugh Company, I’m honored to continue that tradition by welcoming Stiffy Tools into our portfolio. This acquisition allows us to expand our commitment to safety and innovation, ensuring that workers have the best tools to perform their jobs safely and efficiently.”The acquisition of Stiffy Tools marks an important milestone in the continued growth and development of Billy Pugh Company. With this expansion, the company is well-positioned to enhance its offerings and further serve the needs of the offshore industry.For more information about Billy Pugh Company, please visit www.BillyPugh.com About Billy Pugh CompanyFounded in 1957, Billy Pugh Company is a leading manufacturer of offshore safety equipment. Based in Corpus Christi, Texas, the company produces a full line of premium quality safety products for the offshore oil and gas industry, including its iconic personnel transfer device. Billy Pugh Company's commitment to quality and innovation has made it a trusted name in offshore safety for over 60 years.About Stiffy Safe Hand ToolsStiffy Hand Tools, now a product line of Billy Pugh Company, specializes in high-quality push-pull tools designed to enhance safety in offshore and industrial environments. With a strong reputation for durability and performance, Stiffy Tools continues to be a trusted name in load-handling safety solutions.

