Forfend Industries Expands Industrial Manufacturing and Heavy Industry Market Presence with Acquisition of Stiffy Tools

Forfend Industries Inc., a serial acquisition holding company, today announced the acquisition of the industrial product manufacturer, Stiffy Tools.

We are thrilled to welcome Fibertex Supply and its Stiffy brand products to our growing portfolio of safety solutions” — Britt Barclay

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forfend Industries Inc., a serial acquisition holding company, today announced the acquisition of Fibertex Supply, a company specializing in technologically advanced composite materials for marine and health, safety, and environmental (HSE) applications. This strategic investment strengthens Forfend’s position in the offshore and maritime safety equipment market.“We are thrilled to welcome Fibertex Supply and its Stiffy brand products to our growing portfolio of safety solutions,” said Britt Barclay, CEO of Forfend Industries. “Together with our recent acquisition of Billy Pugh Company in September 2024, this addition enhances our complementary product offerings and innovation for customers in critical industries.”Founded in 1991, Fibertex Supply initially gained recognition for manufacturing official push poles for the International Gamefish Association. Over the years, the company expanded to develop safety tools that enhance safe load handling and mitigate risks by keeping operators at a safe distance from hazardous suspended loads.“Fibertex Supply has built a reputation for quality and innovation with our Stiffy brand products over the past 34 years,” said Kevin Shaw, Founder and Owner of Fibertex Supply. “I am excited to continue collaborating with Billy Pugh Company, and with Forfend’s backing, we are well-positioned to bring new products and services to the market more effectively.”The acquisition aligns with Forfend Industries’ strategy of building an ecosystem of niche-leading manufacturers whose products are mission-critical to their customers. Forfend aims to leverage its operational expertise and financial resources to expand the market reach and product development of its acquired companies.For more information about Forfend Industries Inc., please visit www.ForfendIndustries.com About Forfend Industries Inc.Forfend Industries Inc. is a serial acquisition holding company focused on acquiring and growing niche-leading businesses in industrial manufacturing and heavy industry. Led by industry veteran Britt Barclay, Forfend is backed by Hampton River Holdings LLC and a group of experienced holding company investors.About Fibertex SupplyFounded in 1991, Fibertex Supply manufactures safety and gaming equipment using advanced composite materials and patented processes. Based in Corpus Christi, Texas, the company produces the Stiffy product line of high-quality safety solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.