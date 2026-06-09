RE: Westminster Barracks / Missing Juvenile

**UPDATE**

Anthony Sage has been located safely in Vernon, VT. Thank you.

From: McManus, Kieran

Sent: Tuesday, June 9, 2026 12:13 AM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: Westminster Barracks / Missing Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1005011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kieran McManus

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/08/2026 @ 2157 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Forrett Dr, Vernon

MISSING PERSON: Anthony Sage

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vt

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks began investigating a missing Juvenile case involving a 14-year-old Anthony Sage of Vernon, VT. Sage left home and began walking into the woods at approximately 2140 hours. At 2157 hours, the family had contacted the State Police. State Police and family members began to search the area surrounding the residence. Sage is described to be an avid hiker and in good shape, and is approximately 5'7" tall and 151lbs with short blonde hair and blue eyes. Sage was reported to be wearing brown boots, blue shorts, and a camo jacket. Anyone who may have seen or had contact with Sage after 2140 hours is encouraged to call State Police with that information.

Trooper Kieran McManus

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

Kieran.McManus@Vermont.gov