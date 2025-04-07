PRODUCER - Maker Machina and CREE8 Announce Strategic Partnership at NAB 2025

Revolutionizing Media & Entertainment with Seamless, Cloud-Powered Workflows

This partnership with CREE8 will allow our users to not only manage projects but execute them with industry-leading performance.” — Xaver Walser, Co-Founder & CEO, PRODUCER

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting collaboration, PRODUCER - Maker Machina and CREE8 Inc are joining forces to announce a strategic partnership at NAB 2025. This partnership unites two of the most innovative startups in the Media & Entertainment industry, delivering a streamlined, cloud-powered ecosystem that accelerates workflows from pre-production to post-production.A Game-Changing Partnership for the Creative Industry:The alliance between PRODUCER, the industry’s leading project management and collaboration platform, and CREE8, the end-to-end cloud workspace designed for creatives, will provide creators, studios, and enterprises with unparalleled efficiency in managing and executing projects. By integrating PRODUCER’s top-of-funnel project workflow tools with CREE8’s cutting-edge collaboration tools, cloud storage, and pre-configured workstations, media professionals will be able to seamlessly transition from planning to execution — without bottle-necks, data silos, or costly local workstations.Unlocking New Possibilities for Filmmakers & Content Creators:This collaboration will allow users to:- Seamlessly manage creative projects: PRODUCER’s workflow tools will now connect directly to CREE8’s high-performance storage.- Instantly spin up remote editing environments: Users can launch high-performance GPU-powered workstations in CREE8 and share deliverables directly to PRODUCER.- Enhance real-time collaboration: Integrated shared storage, metadata tagging, and CREE8’s live collaboration tools will ensure seamless file sharing and review processes between platforms – no downloads, no file transfers.- Accelerate content delivery: AI-innovations and automation tools will optimize media workflows, reducing production timelines.Executive Insights:“This partnership represents a paradigm shift in how creative teams manage and execute media projects,” said Lisa M. Watts, Co-Founder & CEO of CREE8. “By integrating PRODUCER’s robust project management tools with CREE8’s cloud infrastructure, we are unlocking a new era of efficiency and innovation for content creators.”“PRODUCER has always been about making creative collaboration seamless. This partnership with CREE8 will allow our users to not only manage projects but execute them with industry-leading performance,” said Xaver Walser Co-Founder & CEO at PRODUCER. “We are excited to bring this solution to the NAB audience and beyond.”About PRODUCER - Maker Machina and CREE8:CREE8 is dedicated to transforming distributed creative workflows through centralization, efficiency, and scalability. With SOC2 and TPN certification, CREE8 powers content production for major studios, networks, and enterprises worldwide. Find CREE8 at the NABShow at booth #SL9823J in the Creator Lab.PRODUCER is the premier project management and collaboration platform designed for media professionals, enabling seamless communication and workflow oversight from development to distribution.For media inquiries, interviews, or to schedule a demo, please contact:CREE8, Inc.Danny O’Keefemedia@cree8.ioPRODUCER Inc.Ryan Valleyhello@producer.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.