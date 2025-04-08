Dr. Raghu Athré Concludes Successful Presentations at the 3rd Multi-Specialty Aesthetic Conference (MAC 2025)

Dr. Raghu Athré: Houston’s Top Facial Plastic Surgeon

SOUTH CAROLINA, SC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Raghu Athré, a renowned facial plastic surgeon, recently participated in the 3rd Multi-Specialty Aesthetic Conference (MAC 2025) held from March 27-30, 2025 at The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa in South Carolina.

Dr. Raghu Athré delivered three impactful lectures, sharing his expertise on advanced surgical techniques. He explored Dorsal Preservation Rhinoplasty: Changing the Paradigm of Rhinoplasty, offering insights into innovative methods for maintaining nasal structures. In Sequencing in Facial Rejuvenation Surgery, he outlined strategies for achieving optimal results in multi-faceted facial procedures. In Facelifts Under Local Anesthesia: Tips and Tricks, Dr. Athré provided valuable guidance on enhancing patient safety and comfort.

In addition to his lectures, Dr. Athré participated in a Q&A panel titled Contemporary Facelifting alongside four other prominent surgeons. The panel offered a dynamic exchange of ideas on the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in facelift procedures.

“I was honored to be part of the MAC 2025 conference and to have the opportunity to share my insights with my colleagues,” said Dr. Athré. “This event serves as a remarkable platform for collaboration and advancing the standards of care in aesthetic surgery.”

The 3rd Multi-Specialty Aesthetic Conference is one of the premier events in the field of cosmetic surgery, bringing together experts from various specialties to learn and share knowledge. This year’s conference featured a comprehensive program, covering the latest advancements in aesthetic treatments, surgical techniques, and patient care.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Raghu Athré, visit Dr. Athré’s website at https://www.athrefacialplastics.com/ or call 281-973-2464.

About Dr. Raghu Athré

Dr. Raghu Athré is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Houston, Texas, specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures of the face and neck. With extensive training in both surgery and non-invasive techniques, Dr. Athré is committed to providing each patient with natural results, rejuvenating, and uniquely suited to their individual needs. Dr. Athré is known for his compassionate care and dedication to helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.