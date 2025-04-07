House Bill 472 Printer's Number 1023

PENNSYLVANIA, April 7 - House Bill 472 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BIZZARRO, GIRAL, KHAN, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, FLEMING, HOHENSTEIN, DEASY, CERRATO, GREEN, CURRY Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in licensing of drivers, further providing for learners' permits, for application for driver's license or learner's permit, for application for driver's license or learner's permit by minor and for issuance and content of driver's license; and, in fees, further providing for driver's license and learner's permit. Memo Subject Drivers Licenses for Youth Experiencing Homelessness Actions 0455 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Feb. 4, 2025 1023 Reported as amended, March 18, 2025 First consideration, March 18, 2025 Laid on the table, March 18, 2025 Removed from table, April 7, 2025 Generated 04/07/2025 05:24 PM

