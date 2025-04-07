Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,486 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 472 Printer's Number 1023

PENNSYLVANIA, April 7 - House Bill 472

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BIZZARRO, GIRAL, KHAN, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, FLEMING, HOHENSTEIN, DEASY, CERRATO, GREEN, CURRY

Short Title

An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in licensing of drivers, further providing for learners' permits, for application for driver's license or learner's permit, for application for driver's license or learner's permit by minor and for issuance and content of driver's license; and, in fees, further providing for driver's license and learner's permit.

Memo Subject

Drivers Licenses for Youth Experiencing Homelessness

Actions

0455 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Feb. 4, 2025
1023 Reported as amended, March 18, 2025
First consideration, March 18, 2025
Laid on the table, March 18, 2025
Removed from table, April 7, 2025

Generated 04/07/2025 05:24 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 472 Printer's Number 1023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more