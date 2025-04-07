House Bill 640 Printer's Number 0650

PENNSYLVANIA, April 7 - House Bill 640 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors D. WILLIAMS, HEFFLEY, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, GUENST, KENYATTA, MALAGARI, FREEMAN, DEASY, CERRATO Short Title An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in powers and duties of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, further providing for powers and duties. Memo Subject Updating Annual Reporting Requirements for the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Actions 0650 Referred to HUMAN SERVICES, Feb. 20, 2025 Reported as committed, March 17, 2025 First consideration, March 17, 2025 Laid on the table, March 17, 2025 Removed from table, April 7, 2025 Generated 04/07/2025 05:24 PM

