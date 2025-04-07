Submit Release
House Bill 640 Printer's Number 0650

PENNSYLVANIA, April 7 - House Bill 640

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

D. WILLIAMS, HEFFLEY, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, GUENST, KENYATTA, MALAGARI, FREEMAN, DEASY, CERRATO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in powers and duties of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, further providing for powers and duties.

Memo Subject

Updating Annual Reporting Requirements for the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

Actions

0650 Referred to HUMAN SERVICES, Feb. 20, 2025
Reported as committed, March 17, 2025
First consideration, March 17, 2025
Laid on the table, March 17, 2025
Removed from table, April 7, 2025

Generated 04/07/2025 05:24 PM

