House Bill 764 Printer's Number 0788

PENNSYLVANIA, April 7 - Sponsors BURGOS, SCOTT, CEPHAS, DAVIDSON, MADDEN, FREEMAN, KENYATTA, MAYES, GUZMAN, SAMUELSON, WAXMAN, WEBSTER, RABB, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, HOWARD, NEILSON, HANBIDGE, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, ABNEY, FLEMING, BOROWSKI, PASHINSKI, KAZEEM, MERSKI, BRIGGS, D. WILLIAMS, SHUSTERMAN, CERRATO, HOHENSTEIN, DOUGHERTY, RIVERA, BERNSTINE, SALISBURY, KHAN, DEASY, GREEN, CIRESI

Short Title An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for the Fresh Food Financing Initiative; establishing the Fresh Food Financing Initiative Restricted Account; and imposing duties on the Department of Agriculture.

Memo Subject Fresh Food Financing Initiative

Generated 04/07/2025 05:24 PM

