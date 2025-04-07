House Bill 764 Printer's Number 0788
PENNSYLVANIA, April 7 - Sponsors
BURGOS, SCOTT, CEPHAS, DAVIDSON, MADDEN, FREEMAN, KENYATTA, MAYES, GUZMAN, SAMUELSON, WAXMAN, WEBSTER, RABB, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, HOWARD, NEILSON, HANBIDGE, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, ABNEY, FLEMING, BOROWSKI, PASHINSKI, KAZEEM, MERSKI, BRIGGS, D. WILLIAMS, SHUSTERMAN, CERRATO, HOHENSTEIN, DOUGHERTY, RIVERA, BERNSTINE, SALISBURY, KHAN, DEASY, GREEN, CIRESI
Short Title
An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for the Fresh Food Financing Initiative; establishing the Fresh Food Financing Initiative Restricted Account; and imposing duties on the Department of Agriculture.
Memo Subject
Fresh Food Financing Initiative
Generated 04/07/2025 05:24 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.