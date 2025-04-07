Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,486 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 764 Printer's Number 0788

PENNSYLVANIA, April 7 - Sponsors

BURGOS, SCOTT, CEPHAS, DAVIDSON, MADDEN, FREEMAN, KENYATTA, MAYES, GUZMAN, SAMUELSON, WAXMAN, WEBSTER, RABB, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, HOWARD, NEILSON, HANBIDGE, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, ABNEY, FLEMING, BOROWSKI, PASHINSKI, KAZEEM, MERSKI, BRIGGS, D. WILLIAMS, SHUSTERMAN, CERRATO, HOHENSTEIN, DOUGHERTY, RIVERA, BERNSTINE, SALISBURY, KHAN, DEASY, GREEN, CIRESI

Short Title

An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for the Fresh Food Financing Initiative; establishing the Fresh Food Financing Initiative Restricted Account; and imposing duties on the Department of Agriculture.

Memo Subject

Fresh Food Financing Initiative

Generated 04/07/2025 05:24 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 764 Printer's Number 0788

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more