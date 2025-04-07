FEMA Disaster Assistance to West Virginians Tops $20 Million

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than $20 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for homeowners and renters in seven West Virginia counties following the impacts of the Feb. 15-18 winter storms.

“Reaching this milestone in less than six weeks highlights the commitment to West Virginians of emergency management at all levels,” FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Mark K. O’Hanlon said. “Our FEMA team is proud to work hand in hand with our partners in state and local government and voluntary agencies in getting assistance to the people who need it most.”

FEMA assistance for individuals and families in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Wayne, and Wyoming counties who were affected by the Feb. 15-18, 2025, storms, mudslides, landslides, and straight-line winds can cover home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance is April 28, 2025.

“I want to urge West Virginians who were affected by the February storms to apply for assistance today,” Mr. O’Hanlon said. “Registering potentially opens the door to recovery funds that can change lives and help people find a new normal in their lives.”

Residents, both homeowners and renters, in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Raleigh, Wayne, and Wyoming counties who sustained losses can apply for assistance in several ways:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

Downloading the FEMA App.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Phone lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, please provide FEMA your number for that service.

. Speaking with someone in person at a Disaster Recovery Center. Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are on the ground in Raleigh County, walking door-to-door to share information and help residents apply for FEMA assistance. In coordination with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) and officials in impacted counties, FEMA has opened Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Logan, Mercer, McDowell, Mingo, Wayne and Wyoming counties. At a center, you can get help applying for federal assistance, update your application, and learn about other resources available. The DRCs located in the table below remain open.



Logan County Disaster Recovery Center Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center Southern WV Community & Technical College 100 College Drive Logan, WV 25601 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Sundays Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sundays Closed April 26 McDowell County (Welch) Disaster Recovery Center McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center Board of Education Office 900 Mount View High School Road Welch, WV 24801 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Saturdays and Sundays Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays Wayne County Tolsia High School 1 Rebel Drive Fort Gay, WV 25514 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Saturdays and Sundays

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

The easiest way to apply for FEMA assistance is by phone at 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Residents can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA app to their smartphone or tablet.

April 28, 2025, is also the application deadline for homeowners, renters and business owners to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration physical disaster loan. Applicants can apply online at sba.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

