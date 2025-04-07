Department: Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs

Reports To: Deputy Commissioner

Status: Full Time

Classification: Non-Merit

Paygrade: 86

Location: Montgomery

Travel Required: Yes

About Alabama’s Challenge:

Alabama’s Challenge is a statewide initiative dedicated to addressing and preventing veteran suicide through outreach, education, and coordinated support services. The program works collaboratively with state agencies, non-profits, and community partners to provide resources that enhance the well-being of Alabama’s veteran population.

Position Summary:

The Director of Outreach will lead and oversee the development, implementation, and management of Alabama’s Challenge initiatives. This individual will be responsible for coordinating efforts across multiple agencies, engaging with key stakeholders, and driving strategic initiatives to improve the lives of veterans and their families. The Director will also be the primary spokesperson and advocate for veteran mental health and suicide prevention effo11s in Alabama.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and execute strategic plans to advance Alabama’s Challenge

Collaborate with state agencies, veteran organizations, and community stakeholders to align efforts and maximize impact.

Manage program budgets, grant funding, and resource allocation to ensure sustainability and effectiveness.

Oversee data collection, reporting, and analysis to assess program success and inform decision-making.

Lead public awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and community outreach

Represent Alabama’s Challenge at events, conferences, and legislative meetings to promote advocacy and policy development.

Supervise program staff, volunteers, and partner organizations to assist veterans and their families meeting both immediate and long-term

Identify and secure funding opportunities through grants, sponsorships, and government

Develop and manage public information strategies, including press releases, social media engagement, and website content, to enhance program visibility and

Serve as the primary media contact, responding to inquiries and ensuring accurate dissemination of program-related information.

Ensure consistent and transparent communication with stakeholders, the public, and government officials regarding Alabama’s Challenge initiatives and

Bachelor’s degree in public administration, social work, psychology, or a related field (Master’s degree preferred).

Minimum of 5 years of experience in program management, veteran services, mental health, or a related area.

Strong leadership and project management skills with the ability to oversee complex

Excellent communication and public speaking skills, with experience engaging diverse

Knowledge of veteran issues, mental health services, and suicide prevention

Experience in grant writing, fundraising, and budget

Ability to work collaboratively with government agencies, non-profits, and community leaders.

Military service or experience working with veteran populations is highly

Competitive salary based on

Health, dental, and vision

Retirement plan options.

Paid time off and flexible work

Opportunities for professional development and

Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and references to Rhonda Armstrong, at rhonda.armstron g@ va . a labama. g ov , (334) 242-5077. Applications must be received by April 18, 2025.

Click here to download an application

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is an equal-opportunity employer and encourages applications from veterans, military spouses, and individuals passionate about serving the veteran community.