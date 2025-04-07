Director of Outreach
Department: Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs
Reports To: Deputy Commissioner
Status: Full Time
Classification: Non-Merit
Paygrade: 86
Location: Montgomery
Travel Required: Yes
About Alabama’s Challenge:
Alabama’s Challenge is a statewide initiative dedicated to addressing and preventing veteran suicide through outreach, education, and coordinated support services. The program works collaboratively with state agencies, non-profits, and community partners to provide resources that enhance the well-being of Alabama’s veteran population.
Position Summary:
The Director of Outreach will lead and oversee the development, implementation, and management of Alabama’s Challenge initiatives. This individual will be responsible for coordinating efforts across multiple agencies, engaging with key stakeholders, and driving strategic initiatives to improve the lives of veterans and their families. The Director will also be the primary spokesperson and advocate for veteran mental health and suicide prevention effo11s in Alabama.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop and execute strategic plans to advance Alabama’s Challenge
- Collaborate with state agencies, veteran organizations, and community stakeholders to align efforts and maximize impact.
- Manage program budgets, grant funding, and resource allocation to ensure sustainability and effectiveness.
- Oversee data collection, reporting, and analysis to assess program success and inform decision-making.
- Lead public awareness campaigns, educational initiatives, and community outreach
- Represent Alabama’s Challenge at events, conferences, and legislative meetings to promote advocacy and policy development.
- Supervise program staff, volunteers, and partner organizations to assist veterans and their families meeting both immediate and long-term
- Identify and secure funding opportunities through grants, sponsorships, and government
- Develop and manage public information strategies, including press releases, social media engagement, and website content, to enhance program visibility and
- Serve as the primary media contact, responding to inquiries and ensuring accurate dissemination of program-related information.
- Ensure consistent and transparent communication with stakeholders, the public, and government officials regarding Alabama’s Challenge initiatives and
- Bachelor’s degree in public administration, social work, psychology, or a related field (Master’s degree preferred).
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in program management, veteran services, mental health, or a related area.
- Strong leadership and project management skills with the ability to oversee complex
- Excellent communication and public speaking skills, with experience engaging diverse
- Knowledge of veteran issues, mental health services, and suicide prevention
- Experience in grant writing, fundraising, and budget
- Ability to work collaboratively with government agencies, non-profits, and community leaders.
- Military service or experience working with veteran populations is highly
- Competitive salary based on
- Health, dental, and vision
- Retirement plan options.
- Paid time off and flexible work
- Opportunities for professional development and
Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and references to Rhonda Armstrong, at rhonda.armstrong@va.alabama.gov, (334) 242-5077. Applications must be received by April 18, 2025.
Click here to download an application
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is an equal-opportunity employer and encourages applications from veterans, military spouses, and individuals passionate about serving the veteran community.
