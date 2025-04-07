Submit Release
Improper removal of juror causes reversal of conviction in death penalty appeal

The court’s unanimous opinion by Justice Goodwin Liu held reversal was necessary “[b]ecause of the erroneous discharge of a juror during guilt phase deliberations.” The superior court had discharged the juror for what it “perceive[d] to be a strong anti-prosecution bias” and for “a failure to deliberate.”

