Vermonters Asked to Report Yearly Large Groundwater Withdrawals

April 7, 2025

Sille Larsen, Engineering and Water Resources Program Manager

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-522-8709, Sille.Larsen@vermont.gov

Julia Beaudoin, Hydrogeologist

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-661-8281, Julia.Beaudoin@vermont.gov

Montpelier, Vt. – Each year, the Department of Environmental Conservation asks groundwater users who withdraw more than 20,000 gallons per day to report annual usage to the Drinking Water and Groundwater Protection Division (DWGPD). Groundwater users who withdraw more than 57,600 gallons per day for commercial and industrial uses may require a permit. DWGPD uses the data collected through this program to analyze groundwater withdrawals to protect and manage this vital resource that is held in public trust for all Vermonters.

“Vermont’s groundwater is precious, finite, and invaluable because it is essential to the health, safety, and welfare of all of our communities,” said Jason Batchelder, Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation. “Properly managing this limited resource helps ensure that Vermonters will have continued access to groundwater now and in the future.”

The large groundwater withdrawal program was established in 2008 under Act 199. The program aims to collect data on large water withdrawals. The following uses are exempt from the groundwater withdrawal reporting and permitting rules:

Fire suppression or public emergencies

Domestic or residential uses

Farming, dairy processing, and milk handling

Public water systems, and

Non-extractive geothermal systems.

“Groundwater is the quiet foundation of life in Vermont — it's the lifeblood of our farms, our families, and the beautiful streams, rivers and lakes that define our landscape,” said Sille Larsen, DWGPD Engineering and Water Resources Program Manager. “Protecting and managing it today ensures our communities and natural beauty will thrive for generations to come."

To learn more about groundwater withdrawal and reporting requirements, please visit the DWGPD website or contact Julia Beaudoin, julia.beaudoin@vermont.gov for technical assistance.

