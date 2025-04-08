CoachUp Care Introduces Move, Wellness-Gamification That Transforms Daily Workforce Activity Into Actionable Insight

“Move was developed to meet healthcare teams where they are—in motion, on the job, and often disconnected from traditional engagement methods.” — Brandi Kurtyka

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoachUp Care , a MissionCare Collective company, today announced the official launch of Move, an innovative wellness and engagement feature that enables care providers to proactively listen to their workforce through daily activity, while simultaneously driving employee connection, wellness, and retention.Designed to bring traditionally offline teams into the digital fold, Move provides a new pathway for real-time workforce visibility by inviting employees to log wellness and movement activities within the CoachUp Care platform. These touchpoints not only foster healthier habits and culture-building moments, but also serve as critical listening events—capturing behavioral signals that empower leaders to take preventive action against burnout and turnover.“Move was developed to meet healthcare teams where they are—in motion, on the job, and often disconnected from traditional engagement methods,” said Brandi Kurtyka, CEO of MissionCare Collective. “By bringing these moments online, CoachUp Care is always listening—helping leaders stay ahead of workforce challenges while creating new opportunities for connection, capacity, and care.”The launch of Move comes at a pivotal moment for the healthcare industry. According to the 2025 State of the Direct Care Workforce Report , direct care workers face significantly greater health challenges than the general U.S. population:• 350% more likely to experience musculoskeletal disorders• 150% more likely to struggle with obesity• 200% more likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease• 19% more likely to have diabetes• 180% more likely to live with high blood pressureThese health disparities contribute to absenteeism, disengagement, and preventable turnover—critical issues Move aims to help address through low-lift, accessible wellness participation and data-driven insights.Move is now available to all CoachUp Care clients at no additional cost.About CoachUp CareCoachUp Care, a MissionCare Collective company, is a culture operating system purpose-built for care organizations. Through a suite of employee engagement tools and real-time workforce analytics, CoachUp Care helps employers strengthen culture, reduce turnover, and build more connected teams.To learn more or request a demo, visit www.coachupcare.com Media Contact:Wyatt EvansCoachUp Care, a MissionCare Collective CompanyEmail: wyatt@missioncare.com

