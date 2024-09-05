New State of Direct Care Workforce Report Reveals Startling Caregiver Health and Financial Challenges—A Call to Action

Cover of MissionCare Collective State of Workforce Report MissionCare Collective Logo

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The direct care workforce, a crucial backbone of the healthcare industry, is facing unprecedented challenges, as revealed in the newly released 2024-2025 State of the Direct Care Workforce Report by MissionCare Collective , a leading organization dedicated to helping companies strengthen their workforce through a comprehensive suite of tools.This report, drawing from extensive data on the well-being of care workers, sheds light on critical issues that industry leaders can no longer afford to ignore.Key findings from the report include:- 15% of caregivers lack health insurance, leaving a significant portion of the workforce without critical healthcare coverage.- 55% of caregivers rely on public assistance, with 32% specifically dependent on Medicaid.- 21% of caregivers report poor mental health, reflecting the workforce’s heightened vulnerability to anxiety and depression.- Caregivers are significantly more likely to face physical health challenges, being 150% more likely to experience obesity, 200% more likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease, and 19% more likely to develop diabetes compared to the general population.“As leaders and policymakers work to address the critical shortage in our workforce and the growing demand for care among aging Americans, it is imperative that we prioritize the health and well-being of our caregivers, just as we do for their patients,” says Brandi Kurtyka, CEO of St. Petersburg-based MissionCare Collective. “Ironically, those who are entrusted with the care of others often find themselves struggling with their own health challenges. This report is not merely a compilation of statistics—it is a resounding call to action. We must deepen our understanding and support of these essential workers to effectively bridge the emerging gaps in care.”The report goes beyond the numbers, offering an in-depth analysis of the factors contributing to the workforce’s struggles, including financial instability, training and development, and poor physical and mental health. It also provides state-specific data on workforce gaps, wages, and the composition of the workforce, arming industry leaders with the insights needed to address these challenges head-on.Kurtyka adds, “Better understanding the workforce unlocks the potential to build a stronger team. With the data and insights from this report, you can start to predict and prevent turnover before it happens, while creating a healthier, more resilient workforce.”Industry professionals and stakeholders are encouraged to download the full report for free, which not only highlights the urgent needs but also offers actionable steps to improve workforce stability and care quality across the nation.For further information, interviews, or to request a printed copy of the report, please contact:Wyatt Evans (wyatt [at] missioncare.com).ABOUT MISSIONCARE COLLECTIVEMissionCare Collective is a leading organization committed to helping companies build stronger workforces through strategic partnerships and a comprehensive suite of tools. Our brands include myCNAjobs, the nation’s largest network of direct care workers; CoachUp Care, an employee engagement and retention program that connects companies with their teams and provides actionable insights to prevent turnover; and MissionCare, a consulting firm that collaborates with key stakeholders to drive systemic workforce improvements, ultimately enhancing the quality of care. Learn more at www.missioncare.com

