DailyPay Commemorates Financial Literacy Month By Renewing Partnership With The Coordinated Assistance Network (CAN)

CAN Financial Coaching and Counseling Available to Millions of DailyPay Users Nationwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DailyPay , a worktech company and leading provider of on-demand pay, continues to prioritize the growth and expansion of its platform to meet the needs of its millions of workers nationwide. DailyPay has renewed its partnership with the Coordinated Assistance Network (CAN) , which offers access to free financial coaching for millions of DailyPay users to support their understanding of basic money management and wealth-building strategies.DailyPay's partnership with the CAN is yet another example of the continued growth of DailyPay’s worktech platform. The array of products and solutions on the platform range from credit health to savings features, anchored by the company’s signature on-demand pay solution. DailyPay’s platform is offered by many of the world’s leading employers to their millions of workers as a financial wellness benefit. Research conducted on behalf of DailyPay shows that employees who leveraged DailyPay were better positioned to pay bills on time, avoid late fees, and avoid accumulating credit card debt. The data shows that 69% of DailyPay users who previously paid late fees did this less often or stopped completely since they started using DailyPay. In addition, 62% of users who previously incurred credit card interest charges did this less often or stopped completely since they started using DailyPay.“DailyPay is relentlessly focused on serving the needs of workers by offering products and solutions such as free financial coaching that helps workers optimize their time, maximize their pay and build a stronger financial future,” said Jack Rubin, SVP, Consumer Financial Solutions at DailyPay.Established in 2011, the Coordinated Assistance Network (CAN) was founded by Army Veteran John Pickens and Christopher Fitzpatrick and has created impactful support initiatives that connect low-to-moderate income communities to jobs, education, housing, and a more economically secure and equitable future.###About DailyPayDailyPay is transforming the way people get paid. As the industry’s leading on-demand pay solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America’s top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job, while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press About Coordinated Assistance NetworkAssistance Network is an industry-leading, cloud-based digital technology, specializing in matching needs with the services of nearly 2900 non-profit providers, resources and programs nationwide. Resources include financial management programs, healthcare benefits, education, employment, training, housing, legal and emergency assistance, as well as memorialization.Media Contacts:David Schwarzdavid.schwarz@dailypay.comSamantha Padillasamantha.padilla@dailypay.com

