Governor Josh Shapiro Announces 81 New Main Street Matters Investments to Create Economic Opportunity for Small Businesses and Strengthen Communities Across Pennsylvania

Governor Shapiro created the Main Street Matters initiative to build on the Keystone Communities Program’s success and secured $20 million as part of the 2024-25 bipartisan budget, fulfilling a key promise he made to help support and revitalize the Commonwealth’s downtowns.

Historic investments in Pennsylvania main streets will help local communities repair sidewalks and lighting, improve building façades, build more affordable housing, and support small businesses.

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that his Administration is investing in 81 community projects across Pennsylvania through the Main Street Matters program, fulfilling a key promise he made to help revitalize downtowns, support small businesses, and strengthen local economies. This historic investment in Pennsylvania’s Main Streets follows Governor Shapiro’s work to create the new Main Street Matters initiative and secure $20 million for it in the 2024-25 bipartisan budget.

Governor Shapiro made the announcement at the 2025 National Main Street Now Conference in Philadelphia, a national gathering that brings together 1,500 community and neighborhood development professionals, local leaders and volunteers from across the country to share best practices for revitalizing main streets. Main Street Matters, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), received more than 200 applications requesting over $43 million ― underscoring the demand for strategic investments in Main Streets across Pennsylvania. The Governor’s 2025-26 budget proposal includes another $20 million for this successful initiative.

“Every community in our Commonwealth ― rural, urban, or suburban ― has a Main Street, and I’ve seen firsthand how critical they are to local economies.” said Governor Shapiro. “Our Main Streets are the beating hearts of our communities ― and the economic strength of our towns and cities is directly tied to the success of small businesses and our Main Streets. That’s why my Administration has made investing in our Main Streets a priority, and today we’re delivering a historic amount of support for dozens of projects across the Commonwealth. Every Main Street matters ― and I’ll continue bringing people together to invest in and improve our communities.”

Main Street Matters is a key part of the Shapiro Administration’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy. Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been committed to making Pennsylvania a leader in economic development, job creation, and community revitalization. The Governor’s 2024-25 bipartisan budget made significant investments aligned with the Economic Development Strategy, and the Governor’s proposed 2025-26 budget goes further to implement the strategy and create real opportunity for Pennsylvania.

“Governor Shapiro created the Main Street Matters program because he understands that main streets are the heartbeat of their communities ― helping to retain and attract residents, businesses, and visitors,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “This program is an exciting funding tool that will help main streets and downtowns across our Commonwealth achieve their full potential as economic hubs. The Shapiro Administration is focused on making these types of bold, meaningful investments to provide a higher quality of life for Pennsylvanians as well as our growing businesses and thriving communities.”

Investing in Pennsylvania’s Main Streets and Businesses

Through the Main Street Matters initiatives, the Shapiro Administration will invest $20 million to revitalize downtown areas, help businesses grow, and improve community infrastructure. These funds build on the success of the Keystone Communities Program, which has helped cities and towns across Pennsylvania repair historic buildings, improve pedestrian safety, and provide direct support to small businesses.

A full list of Main Street Matters funded projects is available, including these highlights:

Allegheny County

$213,326 to Pittsburgh Innovation District to improve the S. Craig Street business corridor to improve aesthetics, community connections, and business relationships in the corridor.

Beaver County

$500,000 to Ambridge Borough for Streetscape improvement to Merchant Street to address traffic control, signage, lighting, sidewalks, and other safety measures.

Chester County

$1,000,000 to Square Roots Community Partnership, Inc. to restore the 19,000 sq. ft. creamery building in the Birch Street District to allow Square Roots to expand.

to Square Roots Community Partnership, Inc. to restore the 19,000 sq. ft. creamery building in the Birch Street District to allow Square Roots to expand. $500,000 to Liberty Housing Development Corporation for the construction of “Eileen & Shawn’s Place,” a six-unit residential property for low-income, disabled individuals transitioning out of nursing homes.

Columbia County

$678,062 to Community Strategies Group for the Coblentz Corner Project that will rehab a blighted building in the heart of the new Berwick Arts District at one of the busiest intersections into a teen center and entrepreneurial academy.

Lackawanna County

$403,806 to Scranton City for the reimagination and redevelopment and of Clover Field Park.

Lancaster County

$823,917 to Community Basics, Inc. to rehab the 23-unit affordable complex, Three Center Square.

Mercer County

$70,000 to Penn-Northwest Development Corp for the Downtown Greenville Façade Improvement Program which will continue to build upon the success of a previous round of façade funding to address blight and building neglect which has impacted the downtown area’s economic potential, safety, and appearance.

Northampton County

$1,000,000 to Northampton County for the redevelopment of the 150-year-old Bethlehem Steel Turn and Grind Shop Redevelopment into a multi-use space for arts, culture, and community events.

to Northampton County for the redevelopment of the 150-year-old Bethlehem Steel Turn and Grind Shop Redevelopment into a multi-use space for arts, culture, and community events. $1,000,000 to Northampton Borough to Redevelop the former Cement Bank Building into a mixed-use site with 12 apartments on the upper two stories with a 7,000 sq. ft. first floor commercial space.

Philadelphia County

$1,000,000 to the City of Philadelphia for 52nd Street commercial corridor improvement project to improve the safety, transit service, and streetscape infrastructure on 52nd St between Arch and Pine streets to support multimodal transportation and enhance the business corridor.

Somerset County

$299,695 to Somerset, Inc. for Diamond Row Renovation project which will prepare three connected, long-vacant buildings for commercial re-use.

York County

$504,050 to the York County Industrial Development Authority for Phase 2 of the Zion Church Stabilization to turn the church into an adaptive re-use public gathering and event venue for the neighboring Yorktowne Hotel.

In the last year, Governor Shapiro has visited more than a dozen Main Streets across the Commonwealth — Mt. Lebanon, West Philadelphia, Honesdale, Lemoyne, Bedford, Wellsboro, Peddler’s Village, Hummelstown, Phoenixville, Scranton, Lancaster, Easton, and Bethlehem — to hear directly from business owners and community leaders about what they need to grow and thrive. Those conversations helped shape the Main Street Matters initiative.

Governor Shapiro’s leadership is driving Pennsylvania’s economic growth by supporting businesses, strengthening Main Streets, and creating jobs all across the Commonwealth. These strategic investments are vital to the future prosperity of Pennsylvania’s communities ― rural, urban, or suburban alike ― and the Governor is committed to ensuring that businesses have the support they need to thrive.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s businesses and Main Streets in the Governor’s 2025-26 budget proposal at shapirobudget.pa.gov and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov, 717.783.1116

DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #