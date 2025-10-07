Creating Jobs in Northeastern Pennsylvania: Governor Shapiro Secures $10.5 Million Investment from Mint-X to Relocate Manufacturing Operation from New York to Hazleton, Creating 101 Jobs in Luzerne County

The rodent-repellent trash bag manufacturer Mint-X is relocating from Queens, New York, to a larger facility in Hazleton to meet demand for its products.

Growing the manufacturing industry is a key focus of Governor Shapiro’s 10-Year Economic Development Strategy for the Commonwealth — and his Administration has secured more than $25.6 billion in private sector investments and created more than 12,500 jobs since taking office.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $10.5 million investment from trash bag manufacturer Mint-X to relocate its manufacturing operation from Queens, New York, to Hazleton, Luzerne County. This project will create at least 101 new, full-time jobs over the next three years.

The company has entered into a 15-year lease at 33 Powell Avenue in Hazleton. Relocating into a larger facility will allow the company to increase production to meet demand while also providing enough space for the development of new, innovative products at the Hazleton facility.

“Pennsylvania is attracting companies from across the nation thanks to the work my Administration is doing to improve our business environment, build more shovel-ready sites, and invest in our communities — today’s announcement is another clear example of that,” said Governor Shapiro. “When companies want to grow, they look to our Commonwealth. With a strategic location near major markets, and a talented, skilled workforce, Pennsylvania has so much to offer and we remain committed to making strategic investments to further boost our economy and create more good-paying jobs for Pennsylvanians.”

The Shapiro Administration has successfully won major deals and recruited businesses to move to Pennsylvania. Companies like Excelitas Technologies, which relocated its headquarters from Massachusetts to Pittsburgh and will create at least 250 new jobs, and Adare Pharma, which is bringing 115 new jobs to its relocated headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia, are joining a growing list of businesses choosing Pennsylvania as the best place to expand and innovate.

Mint-X received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that includes a $300,000 Pennsylvania First Grant. The company also received a $1,592,686 Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan from DCED for the project.

“This project is boosting Luzerne County’s rich manufacturing industry, and creating over 100 new, good-paying jobs for the region,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “We’re thrilled Mint-X has chosen Pennsylvania to grow, and the Shapiro Administration will continue to support projects like this one that create more opportunities for Pennsylvanians and help revitalize communities.”

Mint-X, founded in 2008, manufactures and distributes the world’s only Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered and patented rodent-repellent trash bags. The company produces its branded Mint-X bags and also produces private label bags with its integrated Mint-X technology for Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, Target, Costco, and Dollar General.

“We are very excited to move our operation to Northeastern Pennsylvania, and we’re grateful for the warm welcome we’ve already received from the Commonwealth,” said Jeff Dussich, CEO, Mint-X. “We spent more than a year searching for a new home for our manufacturing facility. The strong labor pool and strategic location near the intersection of I-80 and I-81 ultimately made Hazleton the perfect place for us.”

“NEPA Alliance is proud to partner with Mint-X on this strategic expansion into Luzerne County,” said Stephen Ursich, Vice President, NEPA Alliance. “By supporting innovative companies like Mint-X, we’re helping to bring high-quality jobs to our region and reinforcing NEPA’s role as a hub for industrial growth. We thank Governor Shapiro and DCED for their leadership in making projects like this possible.”

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $25.6 billion in private sector investments, creating over 12,500 jobs. In July, Governor Shapiro announced the Commonwealth had secured an initial $20 billion investment from Amazon, the largest single private investment in the state’s history.

From day one, Governor Shapiro has worked to spur economic development in Pennsylvania, creating the 10-year Economic Development Strategy, securing historic funding for site development, main streets, small businesses, and more, and speeding up the Commonwealth’s permitting, licensing, and certification processes.

The Shapiro Administration is delivering real results — and building on that momentum. Governor Shapiro’s 2025–26 budget proposal calls for new and expanded investments to advance the economic development strategy and boost Pennsylvania’s competitiveness, including:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $3 million to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives

to the Marketing to Attract Business program, which supports programs targeting business attraction, retention, and marketing initiatives Expediting the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) cuts by two years, reducing the current tax rate each year by 0.75 percent

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025–26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief online, or visit shapirobudget.pa.gov to learn more.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #