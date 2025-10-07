Shapiro Administration Promotes Canadian Tourism Following Governor Shapiro’s Election as Chair of the Conference of Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers

Canadian Tourism is a key driver of Pennsylvania’s hospitality industry and the Shapiro Administration is committed to inviting travelers to experience all Pennsylvania has to offer.

Governor Shapiro included $65 million in funding in his 2025-26 proposed budget to prepare for international events including the FIFA World Cup, PGA Championship, and NFL Draft and America’s 250th birthday next year.

Harrisburg, PA – Following Governor Josh Shapiro’s election as Chair of the Conference of Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers (GSGP), the Pennsylvania Tourism Office is inviting more Canadian visitors to explore Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway.

Tourism is a key pillar of Pennsylvania’s relationship with Canada. More than half a million Canadians visited Pennsylvania in 2024 — over one-third of all international visitors to the Commonwealth — supporting the 500,000 jobs and $84 billion in economic activity driven by the state’s tourism industry. However, Canadian travel to Pennsylvania, particularly to Philadelphia, has declined this year, reversing years of growth in international visitation as a result of the federal government’s hostile rhetoric and trade wars. At the conference, Governor Shapiro reaffirmed Pennsylvania’s commitment to remaining a welcoming, open destination for Canadian travelers.

At the Summit, Governor Shapiro said: “No matter what happens at the federal level, Pennsylvania will welcome you. We want you to visit! Pennsylvania was founded by William Penn on the principles of tolerance and understanding. In Pennsylvania, under my leadership, we’re committed to furthering Penn’s vision of a place that would be warm and welcoming to all – a place grounded in freedom of religion and expression, much like Canada.”

The Summit focused on advancing a regional Agenda for Growth, with new initiatives on trade, transportation, and tourism; the launch of an agricultural innovation program; progress toward the goal of planting 250 million trees; and expansion of GSGP’s 100 percent Fish initiative.

Founded as the Council of Great Lakes Governors and expanded in 2015 to include the premiers of Ontario and Quebec, the GSGP brings together leaders from across the Great Lakes region to collaborate on shared priorities. The last Pennsylvania Governor to serve as Chair was Governor Tom Ridge (1996–2001).

““Pennsylvania’s connection to the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence region—especially Canada—runs deeper than geography; it’s rooted in shared values of inclusivity, respect, and belonging,” said Anne Ryan, Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Tourism Office. “Canadian travel is a vital part of our tourism economy, and Pennsylvania stands with inclusive communities and welcomes all visitors. From wild trails and stunning parks to world-class restaurants and professional sports champions, the Commonwealth delivers a Great American Getaway for every traveler.”

As members of Great Lakes USA & Cruise the Great Lakes, Visit PA maintains active annual campaigns to entice visitors to Pennsylvania. Visit PA partners with Brand USA to reach Canadian audiences through various marketing efforts, including flight and hotel deal-based programming. Through that partnership, the number of nights Canadian travels have booked at hotels directly associated with this campaign increased from 2024 to 2025. Visit PA also maintains strong relationships with content creators and journalists across the provinces to find new ways to engage with potential visitors. With the Commonwealth also planning to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Visit PA is also working on new marketing efforts to highlight Pennsylvania ahead of the event.

With Pennsylvania’s unparalleled mix of lush natural beauty, historic charm, and hidden gems, the state is the ideal escape for those seeking a unique and authentic getaway. Under the Shapiro Administration, the economic impact of Pennsylvania’s tourism industry grew by $7 billion from 2023 to 2024 ― from $76 billion to nearly $84 billion — resulting in the creation of 30,000 additional jobs across the Commonwealth.

A recent report from the Pennsylvania Tourism Office shows the tourism industry in the Commonwealth generated $83.9 billion in economic impact, supported 514,261 jobs, contributed $5 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 201.6 million visitors in 2024. Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to boosting the tourism industry to create good jobs, strengthen businesses, and attract people to call Pennsylvania home — and his Administration has committed significant resources and support to growing the industry.

As the birthplace of American democracy, Pennsylvania will be front and center next year on July 4, 2026, when America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation. Just as Pennsylvania played a crucial role in 1776, the Commonwealth is primed to once again be in the spotlight in 2026 with major events throughout the Commonwealth ― from NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament, the FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square and the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

With the focus on Pennsylvania in 2026 and to take advantage of this unique opportunity, Governor Shapiro is calling for $65 million in his 2025-26 proposed budget to prepare for America’s 250th birthday, including:

$2.5 million continuation for America250PA

$15 million in new funding for Regional Event Security

$10 million increase to promote the 250th celebration

$36.5 million to plan and execute these internationally recognized events in the Tourism Promotion Fund

