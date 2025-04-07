Horses for Mental Health Unites 95 Charity Partners and 19 Premier Partners for the 2025 Seen Through Horses Campaign

HMH Logo Zoetis Seen Through Horses

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horses for Mental Health (HMH) is excited to launch the fourth annual Seen Through Horses Campaign , a national movement designed to raise awareness and funds for equine-assisted mental health and personal growth services. Running May 1–31, 2025, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, this year’s campaign brings together HMH’s largest coalition yet: 95 Charity Partners and 19 Premier Partners across the U.S., Canada, and Ireland.The campaign continues to highlight the growing momentum behind integrating horses into mental health and wellness care. With support from individuals, professionals, businesses, and national voices, this collaborative initiative seeks to elevate public awareness and generate critical funding to expand access to life-changing programs.Since its launch in 2022, the Seen Through Horses Campaign has raised $1 million for nonprofit partners—fueling services that connect people to healing through horses.The campaign is made possible by the ongoing leadership of Zoetis Equine , returning as Title Sponsor for the fourth consecutive year. HMH also acknowledges the support of its Premier Partners, including: The American Horse Council, APA’s Section on Human-Animal Interaction (APA HAI), Arenas for Change (ARCH), Black in the Saddle, Equine Network, EQUUS Film & Arts Fest, EQUUS Foundation, EQUUS Television Network, Horses & Humans Research Foundation, Institute for Human-Animal Connection, Natural Lifemanship, New Trails Learning Systems, PATH International, Polyvagal Equine Institute, Rescued Hearts Film, Rural Minds, Temple Grandin Equine Center at CSU, The HERD Institute, and US Equestrian.“Horses for Mental Health exists to increase awareness, access, and support for organizations incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth services. We’re honored to welcome 95 organizations participating in the 2025 Seen Through Horses Campaign—each on the front lines of this work, bringing healing, connection, and hope to communities through the powerful bond between humans and horses.” – Tyler Brklacich, Executive Director & Co-founder, Horses for Mental HealthTo contribute to this mission and support the 95 nonprofit partners dedicated to mental health and personal growth programs incorporating horses, visit horsesformentalhealth.org/campaign.About Horses for Mental HealthHorses for Mental Health is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization leading a national movement to elevate the role of horses in mental health and well-being. By convening nonprofits, mental health professionals, companies, and advocates, HMH creates collaborative opportunities to increase public engagement, expand access to services, and generate critical funding. Through campaigns like Seen Through Horses, HMH amplifies the life-changing impact of programs that incorporate horses into mental health support and personal growth.About ZoetisAs the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide—from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries.The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit ZoetisEquine.com to learn more.

