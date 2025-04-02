Horses For Mental Health Continues Partnership With Zoetis Equine As Title Sponsor Of Seen Through Horses Campaign 2025

HMH Logo Zoetis Seen Through Horses

Zoetis renews as Title Sponsor to expand access to mental health services incorporating horses, supporting 95 nonprofits in 33 states.

At Zoetis, we recognize the profound connection between humans and horses, rooted in a unique language of reciprocal understanding.” — Jen Grant, Head of Marketing at Zoetis U.S. Division

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horses for Mental Health (HMH) is thrilled to announce the continued partnership with Zoetis U.S. Equine Division , the Title Sponsor for the 2025 Seen Through Horses Campaign . This partnership marks a significant milestone, enabling HMH to significantly increase its impact and ability to provide resources for 95 nonprofit organizations in 33 states participating in the 2025 campaign.Zoetis U.S. Equine Division has continued to drive impact within the equine and mental health sectors, having facilitated support to Horses for Mental Health in initiating the Seen Through Horses Campaign from 2022-2024, raising over $1 million to directly support its nonprofit Charity Partners.Jen Grant, Head of Marketing at Zoetis U.S. Equine Division, stated, "at Zoetis, we recognize the profound connection between humans and horses, rooted in a unique language of reciprocal understanding. Drawing from our own experiences as horse owners, we're committed to advancing equine care through innovative products like QuestPlus Gel, DormosedanGel, Pro-StrideAPS, and Core EQ Innovator. We're proud to support organizations dedicated to equine-assisted services, amplifying the therapeutic potential of these remarkable animals. Together, we're shaping a future where horses play a vital role in promoting holistic well-being.”Seen Through Horses is a peer-to-peer awareness campaign in which people, non-profits, mental health specialists, celebrities, influencers, and businesses help to increase awareness and public engagement and raise critical funds to improve access to programs incorporating horses into mental health and personal growth services. The campaign will run throughout May, during Mental Health Awareness Month.“Our goal is for every person to know that incorporating horses into mental health treatment is an accessible and effective option. These 95 organizations are transforming lives and addressing the mental health crisis by offering these life-saving services.” – Lynn Thomas, LCSW Co-Founder & President, Horses for Mental HealthTo support nonprofit organizations incorporating horses into mental health and personal growth programs and services around the nation, please visit horsesformentalhealth.org and donate today.The Seen Through Horses Campaign 2025 is presented by Zoetis U.S. Equine Division, in partnership with Horses for Mental Health and our 19 Premier Partners.To learn more about The Seen Through Horses Campaign showcasing the incredible impact horses have on mental health, visit horsesformentalhealth.org/campaignAbout Horses for Mental Health & the Seen Through Horses CampaignProduced by Horses for Mental Health, Seen Through Horses is a national campaign designed to increase awareness, public engagement, and funding to expand access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth. The campaign brings together individuals, nonprofits, mental health professionals, celebrities, influencers, and businesses to build a unified community, empower nonprofits, and share powerful stories of healing and transformation through the horse-human connection.Seen Through Horses is made possible by our Title Sponsor, Zoetis, and is produced by Horses for Mental Health. The campaign is supported by a growing coalition of mental health and equine professionals, along with premier partners including: The American Horse Council, APA’s Section on Human-Animal Interaction (APA HAI), Arenas for Change (ARCH), Black in the Saddle, Equine Network, EQUUS Film & Arts Fest, EQUUS Foundation, EQUUS Television Network, Horses & Humans Research Foundation, Institute for Human-Animal Connection, Natural Lifemanship, New Trails Learning Systems, PATH International, Polyvagal Equine Institute, Rescued Hearts Film, Rural Minds, Temple Grandin Equine Center at CSU, The HERD Institute, and US Equestrian.About ZoetisAs the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide—from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries.The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit ZoetisEquine.com to learn more.##

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.