Dr. José V. Sartarelli to Present Giving Flight to Imagination at the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books

Author Dr. José V. Sartarelli Giving Flight to Imagination by Dr. José V. Sartarelli

A Powerful Story of Leadership, Imagination, and Excellence

Don’t clip the wings of your dreams. Give them flight.” — Dr. José V. Sartarelli

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MainSpring Books is honored to present Dr. José V. Sartarelli as a featured author at the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26-27, 2025. A distinguished business leader, university chancellor, and advocate for education and innovation, Dr. Sartarelli will be signing copies of his inspiring book, Giving Flight to Imagination: Leadership, Imagination, and Excellence, and participating in an exclusive interview.

In Giving Flight to Imagination, Dr. Sartarelli shares his extraordinary life story—one that begins in rural Brazil, where he grew up as a poor farm boy, and takes readers through his rise to executive leadership in the global pharmaceutical industry before transitioning into academia as a university chancellor. His relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with an unshakable belief in innovation, leadership, and perseverance, shaped his path to success.

Dr. Sartarelli’s journey proves that circumstances do not define one’s future—but rather, the ability to think beyond limitations, take bold action, and seize opportunities. His book offers a compelling mix of personal anecdotes, business insights, and leadership principles, making it a must-read for professionals, entrepreneurs, students, and anyone striving for personal and professional growth.

With decades of experience leading major multinational corporations and serving in top academic roles, Dr. Sartarelli provides a unique perspective on achieving success in a competitive world. Giving Flight to Imagination challenges readers to embrace creativity and think beyond conventional limits, develop resilience in the face of adversity, take strategic risks while pursuing excellence with confidence, and lead with integrity, vision, and purpose. Through his insights, Dr. Sartarelli empowers individuals to break barriers, redefine their potential, and navigate the complexities of leadership and personal growth.

Dr. Sartarelli’s insights resonate with those in business, academia, and beyond, as he explores the intersection of leadership, imagination, and personal transformation. His story is not just about professional success—it’s about the power of persistence and the courage to chase one’s dreams.

As the LA Times Festival of Books marks three decades of literary excellence, Dr. Sartarelli brings an inspiring and thought-provoking presence to this milestone event.

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with a visionary leader whose story will inspire you to take flight.

