Proposals Sought for New Cruise Terminal in Buffalo

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the state is moving forward with plans to bring Great Lakes cruises to Buffalo. A Request for Proposals was issued today by the state’s Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation seeking proposals to design, develop and create a new cruise terminal to support Great Lakes cruise operations at Slip 2 on the Outer Harbor. Based on expressed interest by cruise companies, it is expected that Buffalo could serve as a port as early as 2027. This request follows ECHDC’s previously completed Market Demand Study for the cruise industry in Buffalo, which is available on the Empire State Development website. Proposals must be submitted to ESD by May 7 at 2 p.m. with an anticipated contract start date in June 2025.

“Adding Buffalo as a terminal on a Great Lakes cruise itinerary is a tremendous opportunity for the City of Buffalo and Western New York,” Governor Hochul said. “Buffalo is well-positioned as a destination in the growing industry, allowing the city and region to benefit from the increased visitors and resulting positive economic impact. New York State is committed to providing the facilities needed to accommodate the cruise operations and ensure smooth sailing ahead.”

The project aims to reimagine the current site for cruise ship docking for both domestic and international travel. Site improvements will include upgrades to seawall shoring; site remediation; improved public access; landscaping, drainage, lighting, and a small parking lot. The scope of work also includes design of one or two small, single-story buildings for customs processing and public restroom facilities.

In 2024, ECHDC completed a Market Demand Study for the cruise ship industry in Buffalo, that focused on the potential and viability for Buffalo to become a destination for cruise lines already touring the Great Lakes. The study also analyzed six potential locations along the Buffalo waterfront that could support cruise operations. The recommended site for this is at the south berth space of Slip 2, near the former location of the Pier Restaurant that was demolished in 2007. ECHDC used this study to initiate conversations with several Great Lakes cruise lines to bolster the city’s potential as a cruise destination. Based on these conversations, ECHDC is issuing this RFP for a consultant to work with ECHDC and various state, federal, and local agencies to develop a comprehensive site plan to support cruise operations. The building and site design will be reflective of the aesthetic created by previous ECHDC projects at the nearby Bell Slip and Wilkeson Pointe.

While a small subset of the cruise ship industry, the Great Lakes cruise sector has nearly tripled its total passenger numbers—from 9,000 in 2010 to more than 25,000 in 2023. The post-COVID growth of the industry is expected to continue, with larger numbers of passengers, vessels, revenues, and related activities in Great Lakes port cities. Cleveland, Milwaukee, Duluth, Detroit, and other coastal cities are already taking advantage of these upward trends. Buffalo’s strategic position at the southern end of the Welland Canal – the only access point for cruise ships into the Great Lakes from the St. Lawrence River – coupled with its unique attractions and assets make the destination a logical stopover point. Given Buffalo’s variety of tourist sites, airports, hotels, and access to consumers within a four- to six-hour drive, the community has in place the primary destination infrastructure necessary to support homeport status, meaning starting or ending a cruise itinerary, activities as well.

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Chairperson Joan Kesner said, “With a cruise terminal on the Outer Harbor, Buffalo can play an important and growing role as a unique, seasonal destination for small vessels across the industry, whether luxury, expedition, or niche market cruises. Governor Hochul recognizes the tremendous cultural, architectural, and other assets our region offers and now we’re ready to share them with the rest of the world.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Buffalo offers diverse cultural and historical experiences, making it ideal for cruise operations and their customers on the Great Lakes. As we take the first step toward establishing a cruise terminal on the Outer Harbor, we are also taking steps toward contributing to economic development in a new industry for Western New York by the associated boost in local tourism that will support local businesses and create new jobs.”

The Buffalo waterfront and its development are priorities for Governor Hochul, with today’s announcement being the latest milestone in a series of her Buffalo waterfront announcements. Construction on the Wilkeson Pointe Improvement Project on the Outer Harbor and the Gateway Building at Canalside are slated to be complete by Memorial Day with the Waterway of Change exhibit at the Longshed also opening then. The Slip 2 ecosystem restoration continues this summer with the North Aud Block and Terminal B water’s edge project in the planning phase. Terminal B and the Bell Slip were completed last year.

State Senator April Baskin said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for her forward thinking in developing a cruise terminal on the Outer Harbor and the economic impact it will undoubtedly have on tourism in Western New York. I value any economic development, and this project is uniquely positioned to highlight the beautiful assets only our area can tout.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “Reimagining Buffalo’s Outer Harbor to allow for Great Lakes Cruises will give locals and visitors the chance to explore what makes Western New York special. This project is yet another way we can chart our own course using natural resources to expand the blue economy in Buffalo and along other port cities. I look forward to seeing this site grow into another tourism asset on our Great Lakes thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “It makes tremendous sense to include Buffalo as a port on the Great Lakes Cruise schedule and is another way that Erie County can showcase all that it has to offer. This plan will bring more visitors to our area to enjoy our restaurants, sports teams, shopping and recreation. I thank Governor Hochul for moving this plan forward and I look forward to cruise ships full of tourists arriving here.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon said, “Buffalo has long been known for its waterfront and its revitalization, and today’s announcement by Governor Hochul marks an exciting new chapter in how we can connect that asset to tourism and economic development. The potential to welcome Great Lakes cruises to Buffalo not only elevates our city as a premier destination, but also opens the door to new jobs, businesses, and investment opportunities. I thank Governor Hochul and the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation for their continued commitment to revitalizing our waterfront.”

About Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation

As a subsidiary of ESD, the state’s chief economic development agency, ECHDC supports and promotes the creation of infrastructure and public activities at Canalside, the Ohio Street corridor and the Outer Harbor that is attracting critical mass, private investment and enhance the enjoyment of the waterfront for residents and tourists in Western New York. Its vision is to revitalize Western New York’s waterfront and restore economic growth to Buffalo based on the region’s legacy of pride, urban significance, and natural beauty.

ECHDC is governed by a nine-member board consisting of seven voting directors and two non-voting, ex-officio directors. The seven voting directors are recommended by the New York State Governor and are appointed by the New York State Urban Development Corporation d/b/a ESD as sole shareholder of ECHDC. The two non-voting, ex-officio director positions are held by the Erie County Executive and the City of Buffalo Mayor.