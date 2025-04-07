California’s Speed Camera Expansion Expected to Drive Spike in Personal Injury Claims

California’s AB 645 could reduce crashes but increase injury claims—video evidence makes negligence easier to prove.

The introduction of speed cameras will significantly shift how traffic accident cases are litigated.” — Lem Garcia

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California’s AB 645, which takes effect in 2025 , will introduce speed cameras in Los Angeles, San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, Glendale, and Long Beach. It’s expected to reduce fatal crashes but simultaneously increase personal injury claims, as clear video evidence makes it easier for victims to prove negligence.Cities like Washington, D.C., have seen reduced speeding and traffic injuries after implementing automated speed enforcement, but data reveals a concerning trend: serious crash injuries rose nearly 15% between 2015 and 2022 despite these measures.As California begins its own speed camera pilot program under AB 645, experts predict the technology could lead to an increase in personal injury claims as victims may use video evidence to prove negligence more easily.Thousands of new personal injury claims will emerge as speed camera footage becomes a primary tool in proving speeding, red-light violations, and failure-to-yield cases.“The introduction of speed cameras will significantly shift how traffic accident cases are litigated. The ability to capture high-quality footage of speeding violations and reckless driving will make it much easier to establish liability in personal injury cases.” says Lem Garcia, Personal Injury Attorney at LEM GARCIA LAW.Crosswalk collisions, which previously relied on witness testimony, will now have definitive video proof, making it harder for negligent drivers to dispute responsibility. In addition, insurance companies may face increased pressure to settle claims quickly rather than risk losing in court when speed camera footage is presented as indisputable evidence.Proving fault in a personal injury case can be difficult, even when negligence appears clear. Traffic camera footage can serve as key evidence, showing how the at-fault party violated traffic laws and caused the accident. It helps establish violations, provides visual proof, clarifies the accident sequence, and supports fair compensation for victims.However, obtaining traffic camera footage can be challenging, making legal support essential. Lem Garcia Law is among the first personal injury firms inCalifornia to integrate speed camera data into its strategy, ensuring clients have the strongest possible evidence for their claims.While California’s expansion of speed cameras is expected to save lives, it will also change the landscape of personal injury litigation. With thousands of claims anticipated, Lem Garcia Law is at the forefront of this legal shift, ensuring that injury victims can use this new technology to hold negligent drivers accountable.About LemLem Garcia is a Personal Injury Attorney and the Founder of Lem Garcia Law in West Covina, California. He specializes in car, truck, and motorcycle accident cases, slip and fall injuries and wrongful death claims. Known for his personalized approach, He is known to provide clear communication and hands-on legal representation to ensure his clients understand their rights and feel supported throughout the process. With a track record of successful settlements and courtroom wins, Lem’s dedication to his clients has earned him a strong reputation for trust and integrity in Southern California’s legal community. For more information, visit https://www.lemgarcialaw.com/ Lem Garcia Law1720 W. Cameron Ave., Ste. 210West Covina, CA 917903281 E. Guasti Rd., 7th FloorOntario, CA 91761

