California Attorney Discusses Electric Vehicle Safety Concerns Following Recent Tesla Litigation

Federal Investigation Opens into Tesla Cybertruck Door Systems Following California Crash, Reports Raise Vehicle Safety Questions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Federal safety regulators launched an investigation into Tesla's electronic door systems following a November 2024 crash that claimed three college students' lives after they became trapped inside a Cybertruck in Piedmont, California. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) probe encompasses 174,000 Tesla Model Y vehicles amid mounting evidence of electronic door system failures.California Personal Injury attorney Michael Avanesian of Avian Law Group states that Tesla's electronic door systems present safety concerns that prioritize technological innovation over emergency egress principles. Recent wrongful death lawsuits filed by families of 19-year-old Krysta Tsukahara (Tsukahara v. Dixon, Alameda County Superior Court) and 20-year-old Jack Nelson (Nelson v. Tesla Inc., Case No. 25CV120058 , Alameda County Superior Court) allege Tesla's door design prevented their escape from the burning vehicle."This case demonstrates the intersection of advanced technology and fundamental safety requirements," said Avanesian. "When vehicle design compromises emergency exit capability, we must examine whether innovation is adequately balanced with occupant protection."Federal Investigation Reveals Pattern of System FailuresNHTSA data documents more than 140 consumer complaints regarding Tesla door malfunctions across various models since 2018. The September 2025 investigation (NHTSA Investigation No. PE25-016) targets electronic door handle failures affecting Model Y vehicles, with documented cases of occupants unable to exit vehicles during emergencies.The Cybertruck operates exclusively through electronic controls that fail when vehicles lose power during crashes. While manual releases exist, they are positioned beneath rubber mats and may be difficult to locate during emergencies, particularly for rear-seat passengers.Tesla's design chief Franz von Holzhausen acknowledged the need for "more intuitive door mechanisms during emergency situations" in September 2025. The company announced plans to redesign door handles, combining electronic and manual releases.Rising Product Liability in Electric Vehicle SectorTesla door defect cases emerge within escalating product liability litigation. Electric vehicle defects present unique litigation challenges. While EVs demonstrate superior fire safety statistics – 0.00044% fire rate compared to 0.1% for internal combustion vehicles – their complex electronic systems create failure modes that can impact occupant egress during emergencies."We are observing a shift in automotive liability as manufacturers implement sophisticated electronic systems," Avanesian explained. "The legal system must address emerging risks associated with electronic vehicle technologies that may impact consumer safety."Regulatory Framework and International StandardsCurrent Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards were established before widespread electronic door system adoption and do not comprehensively address emergency egress requirements. The recently established FMVSS No. 305a focuses primarily on battery safety without comprehensive emergency escape provisions.China has implemented stricter door handle safety requirements, mandating every door feature external mechanical handles and clearly marked internal releases positioned within 300mm of door edges. European regulators are considering restrictions on fully concealed door handles following safety concerns.Legal Proceedings and Industry ImpactAvanesian predicts Tesla door defect cases will establish precedents for electric vehicle product liability. "These lawsuits will determine standards for balancing design innovation with fundamental safety requirements," he said. "The outcome will influence industry practices and consumer protection standards for the electric vehicle sector."The wrongful death lawsuits seek unspecified damages and are scheduled for trial in February 2027. Legal experts anticipate additional cases as awareness of door system failures increases among vehicle owners.As federal investigators examine Tesla's door systems, the electric vehicle industry faces evaluation of safety standards that will determine how innovation integrates with consumer protection requirements.About MichaelMichael Avanesian is the founder and driving force behind Avian Law Group. With a strong background in personal injury law, he brings both strategic acumen and heartfelt advocacy to every case. Recognized as Glendale’s #1 Personal Injury Attorney and a Super Lawyers “Rising Star,” Michael is committed to ensuring justice for injury victims across the Southwest. His leadership has propelled the firm to secure over $2.2 billion in settlements and verdicts. Fluent in multiple languages and deeply invested in his community, Michael is as approachable as he is relentless in the courtroom. For more details, please visit avianlawgroup.com/contact-us

