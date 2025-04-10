The Brooks Group Included in Sales Training Services Report by Independent Research Firm

We’re honored to be recognized in Forrester’s Sales Training Services Wave. We believe our inclusion reflects our approach as a training and development partner that prioritizes our clients’ needs.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced today it has been included in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Training Services, Q1 2025 “We’re honored to be recognized in Forrester’s 2025 Sales Training Services Wave,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. “We believe our inclusion reflects our approach as a training and development partner that prioritizes our clients’ needs. We take the time to listen, customize content and delivery, and personalize learning at scale to improve our clients’ business performance.”The Forrester Wave™— The 10 Providers That Matter Most and How They Stack Up—evaluates Leaders, Strong Performers, and Contenders.Since its founding in 1977, The Brooks Group has been recognized as an innovator in the sales training and performance industry, developing long-standing relationships with industry-leading companies. The effectiveness of its training and development programs is proven by measurable ROI and continued client success.The Forrester evaluation follows The Brooks Group’s inclusion in The Forrester Sales Training Services Landscape, Q4 2024 report, a Gold Stevie Award for Sales Consulting Practice of the Year, and recognition as a Training Industry Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Company 2025 and Selling Power Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2024.The report is available online to Forrester customers or for purchase here: https://www.forrester.com/report/the-forrester-wave-tm-sales-training-services-q1-2025/RES182078 About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and the United States Air Force. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, and best-in-class assessments, industry-leading reinforcement tools, visit www.brooksgroup.com.

