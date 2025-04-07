MPUC TO HOLD PUBLIC WITNESS HEARING IN THE 10 PERSON COMPLAINT CONCERNING AN INCREASE IN RATES PERTAINING TO LORING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

April 7, 2025

Hallowell, Maine- The Maine Public Utilities Commission will hold a public witness hearing in the 10 Person Complaint Concerning an Increase in Rates Pertaining to Loring Development Authority.

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 6:00 p.m. Northern Maine Community College Edmund Conference Center Presque Isle, Maine Remote participation available

Members of the public who are not a party to this case may present testimony or comments to the Commission on the issues in this proceeding. A sign language interpreter will be available. For more information regarding remote participation please email PUCPublicHearing@maine.gov

All public documents in the case are available on the Commission's Online Case Management System. Please reference Case #2024-00300.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers, while also helping achieve reductions in state greenhouse gas emissions. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chair, Patrick Scully and Carrie Gilbert serve as Commissioners.

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc CONTACT: Susan Faloon, Media Liaison CELL: 207-557-3704 EMAIL: susan.faloon@maine.gov