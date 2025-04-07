National Aboriginal Hockey Championships Set to Hit the Ice in Kamloops

We’re thrilled to bring the spirit of the Games to Kamloops and welcome fans of all ages to be part of this unforgettable experience.” — Vanessa McGregor, ASC Executive Director

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships (NAHC) are set to begin Sunday, May 4 in Kamloops, BC, bringing together the top U18 Indigenous hockey players from across the country for a week of elite competition, cultural celebration, and community pride.Supported by the Aboriginal Sport Circle (ASC) , the NAHC serves as the premier national event for Indigenous youth hockey in Canada, offering a platform for athletic excellence, community building, and cultural connection.“The NAHC continues to be a cornerstone event that celebrates Indigenous excellence on the ice, while also promoting leadership, pride, and connection among youth and communities,” says Krista Hodder, Senior Coordinator of Programs & Events at the Aboriginal Sport Circle.Hosted at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre and the Sandman Centre, the tournament kicks off with Opening Ceremonies at 6:00 PM on Sunday, May 4, followed by six days of round-robin and playoff action in both male and female divisions.Games begin Monday, May 5 at 9:00 AM, with matchups running throughout each day, leading up to the highly anticipated medal rounds on Saturday, May 10 at the Sandman Centre:Bronze Medal Games:10:00 AM – Male Division1:00 PM – Female DivisionGold Medal Games:4:00 PM – Male Division7:00 PM – Female DivisionThe NAHC Local Host Committee is proud to bring a full cultural program to the 2025 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships, showcasing the rich traditions of Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc. This program will feature singing, dancing, traditional games, and hands-on crafts, giving participants a unique opportunity to engage with Secwépemc culture and take home a meaningful keepsake from their time in Secwepemcúlecw.The NAHC is proud to welcome school groups and classes to attend games as part of a field trip experience—free of charge. It’s a unique opportunity for students to witness high-level competition while engaging with Indigenous culture and sport. Those interested can reach out to chloe@tourismkamloops.com.The tournament features six male and six female teams from across Canada, including representatives from Eastern Door & the North, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.For full schedules, team information, and more event details, visit nahc2025.com.

