DED and DHHS Announce Notice of Public Hearing for Federally Funded Community Planning and Development Programs

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will hold a public hearing on April 21, 2025. The hearing pertains to federal funding received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for Community Planning and Development (CPD) Programs. These programs primarily benefit low-to-moderate income persons.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to provide information and gather public input regarding three plans currently being developed by the State of Nebraska to meet HUD requirements. These are:

The 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan , a five-year planning instrument that identifies and prioritizes community development needs that may be served with certain CPD funding;

, a five-year planning instrument that identifies and prioritizes community development needs that may be served with certain CPD funding; The 2025 Annual Action Plan , a summary of actions and activities to be carried out in the 2025 program year;

, a summary of actions and activities to be carried out in the 2025 program year; The Citizen Participation Plan, which describes the public engagement process to facilitate meaningful, effective program implementation and compliant investment of the federal funding.

These plans primarily involve the state’s allocation of its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Home Investment Partnerships (HOME), National Housing Trust Fund (HTF), Emergency Solution Grant (ESG), and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) program funding.

To inform planning and decision making, the State is seeking as much public engagement and input as possible from low- and moderate-income persons and entities serving these populations. Preliminary data findings will be presented during this Public Hearing. The State will use data and public input to identify priority community development needs statewide, identifying strategies to best address these needs through the investment of community-based projects and activities. This Public Hearing will be held in person and online. Date, time, location, and registration information are listed below. Pre-registration is encouraged.

Public Hearing on Proposed Plans

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. MT

In-Person Location:

Nebraska Department of Economic Development

245 Fallbrook Blvd (Hearing Room, Lower Level, Room 031)

Lincoln, NE 68521

Register at: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/training

Livestream Access:

Webex platform, closed captions available

Register at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/training

This public hearing is scheduled for one hour. It will include a brief overview presentation; time for participants to ask questions and provide comments to state staff; and facilitated discussions about the CDBG, HOME, HTF, ESG, and HOPWA programs. At a later date, the State will hold a public comment period for the proposed plans.

Individuals requiring additional accommodations (e.g., sensory, interpreter services) for this meeting, and anyone with questions about the hearing, should contact Laura Hart at 308-202-0177 or laura.hart@nebraska.gov.

Los individuos que no hablan inglés y los individuos con discapacidad podrán solicitor ayuda y servicios necesarios para contactar el Departamento de Desarrollo Economico, 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Lincoln, Nebraska 68521, laura.hart@nebraska.gov.