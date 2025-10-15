Timpte Bolsters Manufacturing, Grows Workforce in Nebraska

“We have the best workforce in the entire country right here in Nebraska – people who are willing to roll up their sleeves and do whatever it takes to get it done.” That is how Andy Bednar articulated Nebraska’s manufacturing advantage during a tour of Timpte’s recently opened 190,000-square-foot Lincoln Manufacturing Center. Bednar is general manager of the new Timpte facility, ensuring products are designed, built, and transported to retail and authorized dealer locations across North America.

Making the move to Nebraska

Founded in 1884, Timpte started and grew in Colorado as a wagon and carriage builder. Eventually, the company focused on building trailers for many types of vehicles, including grain hopper trailers, refrigerated trailers, and aluminum trailers. In 1980, Timpte’s leaders relocated the business to Nebraska, opening a manufacturing plant in David City. The move has been a major success, with Timpte growing and expanding into many new areas of production. These include sub-brands Thunderstone Manufacturing, LLC, which produces trailer tarps, tarp systems, and trailer accessories; Lincoln Marine, which produces automated boat covering systems and dock accessories; and Thunder Armor, which produces replacement trailer tarps and truck bed covers.

Lincoln Manufacturing Center is the only facility in North America that can make a one-piece tarp up to 129 inches wide. It is also the only facility in North America that creates non-stitched tarps.

Expanding manufacturing in Lincoln

In the 2010s, increasing demand for Timpte’s agricultural products prompted its leaders to consider expanding their 54,000-square-foot production facility in Lincoln. That location, however, was surrounded by other buildings and restricted land, leaving little room to grow.

After exploring several options, Timpte decided to build in the Air Park district in West Lincoln. The Lincoln Airport Authority and Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED) supported the project. Additionally, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), awarded $250,000 of Site and Building Development Funds (SBDFs) to assist with the development of the new facility, which opened in the spring of 2025.

While meeting Timpte’s current need for space, the company’s Lincoln Manufacturing Center was built with future growth in mind. “Our manufacturing footprint was about 35,000 square feet at the other site, but 180,000 square feet of this site is manufacturing,” explained Bednar. “We also have first right of refusal for about 35 acres south of us. In a few years, our plan is to knock down the south wall and keep going.”

Timpte has added dozens of positions at its new site. These include welding, fabrication, painting, assembly, and office roles. “Our intentions are to keep growing, add more good-paying jobs to the area, and double the size of this building within the next five years,” added Dale Jones, Chairman of the Board.

The Thunder 7000 Power Tarp Series features One-Touch Technology, allowing the operator to open and close the tarp arm – including starting, stopping, and reversing the tarp direction – with a single push of a button.

Using automated technology to create high-end products

The larger manufacturing facility has also enabled Timpte to expand its line of products and better support aftermarket operations. “We sell direct to the end-user customer, and to our authorized dealer network,” explained Jones. “A lot of this building is to support not just the factory in David City and the product lines that are here, but all those other locations for aftermarket parts and service.”

These products include traps, Thunder Power Tarp Systems, equipment trailers and components, and the Lincoln Marine products. The Thunder 7000 Power Tarp Series features One-Touch Technology, allowing the operator to open and close the tarp arm – including starting, stopping, and reversing the tarp direction – with a single push of a button. They also produce all tarps used for the trailers built in the David City facility.

“We make 8,000-10,000 semi-trailer tarps in this facility every year that are 123-129 inches wide and 20-53 feet long,” said Bednar. This is done using automated technology that pulls the material from a roll, cuts it to length, and then welds the pieces onto the tarps.

“We’re the only facility in North America that can make a one-piece tarp that big,” continued Bednar. “And we’re the only facility in North America that does not stitch our tarps. We don’t punch a hole in our tarps at all. They’re 100% heat-welded.” This process ensures that water does not seep into any seams and cause damage.

The Timpte Motorsports 1020 is an all-aluminum trailer with wireless remote operation.

Retaining Nebraska’s workforce through engaging, high-paying careers

Keeping Nebraska’s workforce in the state is a priority for Timpte. To do that, they are looking to boost the visibility of the state’s robust manufacturing industry. “We’re losing talent and skillsets from our local colleges and institutions,” said Bednar. “Nebraskans have the work ethic and mentality that fit well in manufacturing. Lucrative career paths in manufacturing can keep that talent here.”

Jones highlighted the investments in career and technical education that local schools have made. Many have classes that are training students in skills that apply directly to the manufacturing industry. For example, Southeast Community College in Lincoln recently expanded its welding technology center, making it the largest community college welding facility in the U.S.

The manufacturing industry has a variety of specialties that students find fascinating. “There’s fiber optics laser technology, there’s sophisticated painting systems, there’s CNC machining tools, there’s turning centers, there’s machining centers – you’ve got 6-7 different functional areas you can grow your career in,” said Jones. “Manufacturing has diverse opportunities for someone who wants to grow their career. And we encourage them to do that.”

When a person starts a career in manufacturing, they can improve their skills on the job, earning while learning, as opposed to investing years of time and money before entering the workforce. “You’re inside the engine to get that experience. You’re getting that on the job, and we’re supplementing the education you need to go with that while you’re still making money. To me, manufacturing has always been unique in that way,” said Jones.

Quality people, quality products

To ensure students are aware of the value of the industry, Timpte’s leaders want more students to see what manufacturing jobs look like. “There’s got to be an open-door policy on our side and the schools’ side. When we say we want people to come see this facility and experience what it is, we say that because the reaction we get every single time is a moment of awe. Everybody should know about the amazing things we’re doing, but they have no idea. They should know this exists right here,” said Bednar.

Timpte invites anyone who wants to tour the location to experience it. “More manufacturers need to do that,” Jones added. “Manufacturing jobs are coming back. There are going to be more of them, and we’d like to see them here. We’ve grown from 50,000 square feet in David City, Nebraska—with about 50 people—to roughly 800,000 square feet and over 700 people. That’s what can happen, especially in Nebraska because of the quality of the people who build the product.”