Ag Tech Startups Boost Beef Production, Create Career Opportunities in Nebraska

Nebraska takes pride in being the Beef State and is home to around six million cattle. That is three times as many cows as people! In 2024, Nebraska ranked as the #1 U.S. state for beef exports, surpassing $2 billion in exports for the first time. High-quality beef produced in Nebraska is sold in supermarkets and steakhouses worldwide—from South Korea and Japan in East Asia, to Israel in the Middle East, to the Czech Republic and Germany in Europe.

Recently, Nebraska has seen major investments in beef processing capacity (Sustainable Beef in North Platte) and feedlot capacity (Blackshirt Feeders in Dundy County). Nationwide, however, cattle inventories have dropped to their lowest point in 60+ years. Drought conditions on the Southern Plains and rising input costs have both contributed to the decline. Meanwhile, demand for beef remains strong. The combination of lower supply and sustained demand has resulted in shoppers paying record-high prices for ground beef and steak.

Nebraska is pioneering the use of technology to boost livestock production and help feed the strong demand for beef—both domestically and around the world. The state’s homegrown ag tech startups are designing tools to enhance modern livestock agriculture at every stage of production.

Bullseye GX

Bullseye GX is one of the many Nebraska ag tech startups contributing to better beef production methods. Their targeted genetic testing services are improving herd health. Farmers and local veterinarians collect small tissue samples from the cattle, which are then tested by the Bullseye GX team to determine key genetic markers.

“We use an ear punch similar to piercing your ear. It collects a small piece of tissue in a tube, and it’s kept in a liquid preservative,” explained Dustin Petrik, co-founder and lab director for Bullseye GX. This one-time step can happen while an animal is branded or vaccinated, seamlessly fitting into a producer’s ongoing operations.

Samples are then sent to the Bullseye GX lab in Lincoln, Nebraska, for testing. Within two to three business days, livestock producers receive the results, which provide insights into the animal’s risk levels. “We always follow up with a phone call to make sure producers understand the data and know how to use it,” said Petrik. “They could be using it for breeding decisions; for sorting based on risk; or for determining whether or not they’re going to buy an animal, sell an animal, or retain an animal.”

As one example, Bullseye GX is helping reduce the prevalence of brisket disease (bovine congestive heart failure), which is a common problem ranchers encounter when raising cattle. Brisket disease can be brought on by high altitudes, but it can also occur at lower altitudes due to genetic factors. The genetic testing performed by Bullseye GX identifies markers predisposing cattle to brisket disease. Armed with this data, cattle producers can purposefully breed out susceptibility to the disease.

Phil Kozera (left) and Dustin Petrik (middle) graduated from the Combine Incubator at the 2024 AgTech Connect Conference.

State and local support encourages Nebraska’s ag tech growth

Bullseye GX has expanded rapidly, bolstered by both state and local assistance. In its initial startup stage, Bullseye GX received a $100,000 Business Innovation Act (BIA) Research and Development grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED). In 2025, the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development (LPED) provided a $20,000 LaunchLNK grant to help the business develop technology to better support their customers.

“The Academic Research and Development Grant allowed us to add a lab technician to help with our testing, and to work with our partners at the [U.S. Department of Agriculture] and the [University of Nebraska-Lincoln] to genotype and test AI sires (bulls involved in artificial insemination),” Petrik explained. The grant also covered the costs of materials and tools. “We would have had to wait several years until we had the revenue coming in to be able to pay for that ourselves.”

Petrik said the state’s strong backing of ag tech ventures encouraged them to start the business in Nebraska. The support of the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem even convinced his co-founder to move to Nebraska from Michigan. “Nebraska’s state and local governments recognize the benefits of having these businesses here, rather than seeing them move to the coasts,” said Petrik. “Their products and services support the ag economy and job creation.”

Allflex TSU (tissue sampling unit) used for collecting and testing samples for heart failure

Caldwell Cattle

Caldwell Cattle & Equipment is another business working to improve cattle production. Founders Dawn and Matt Caldwell were both born on the Great Plains, and they grew up in families with generations of experience in farming and ranching. When they married, Dawn and Matt knew ranching would be central to their lives. “Matt and I can’t imagine not having cattle,” said Dawn.

Dawn has a job outside the ranch, and with time at a premium, the Caldwell family is always finding new ways to simplify their operations. “Anything we can do to make the work easier and safer is always sought after,” she explained.

One of these inventions resulted in the creation of the Scale ‘n’ Trail product. This sling device makes it simpler to weigh, measure, give shots to, and tag calves. The cradle device attaches to the back of an ATV or truck and allows the calf to be hoisted comfortably, keeping them calm during the process.

The Scale ‘n’ Trail sling’s design allows access for treating the navel, banding bull calves, giving shots and tagging while the calf hangs comfortably and the cow remains calm.

A rancher’s innovation goes global

Dawn and Matt initially created the device for their own operation, but they saw its potential to help fellow farmers. In 2024, they showcased their Scale ‘n’ Trail product in Hanover, Germany at EuroTier. One of the top trade fairs in the world for animal farming and livestock management, EuroTier 2024 convened 2,193 exhibitors from 51 countries.

“It was a really impressive event,” said Dawn. “In the next building over was the display for the beef cattle people of Germany. We were able to interact with them a lot, which was beneficial.” They also made connections with people from Turkey, Ireland, New Zealand, and Canada. “That event certainly led to contacts that are going to be very helpful to us,” she added.

Caldwell Cattle received an award from DED through the State Trade Expansion Program, which provided funds to exhibit the Scale ‘n’ Trail in Europe. “I’m really thankful for the support we’re able to get from our staff at the Department of Economic Development,” said Dawn. “The opportunity to highlight Nebraska is fun. To be a relatively small mom-and-pop business and get to do something like this shows how a very typical Nebraska ranching side business can become much more.”

In addition to Bullseye GX and Caldwell Cattle, DED has supported Cattler (feedlot management technology), HerdDogg (data-driven animal health tracking), BovEye (automated cattle inventory inspections), Marble (robotic solutions for meat processors), and many other companies bringing innovative solutions to beef production. To learn more about ag tech startups in Nebraska, visit https://www.nebraskacombine.com/companies.