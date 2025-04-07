National Seating & Mobility Awarded Reaccreditation from The Joint Commission

National Seating & Mobility awarded Gold Seal for reaccreditation from The Joint Commission

As the only national CRT provider accredited by The Joint Commission since 2006, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest quality standards while advocating for excellence across the industry.” — Crispin Teufel, NSM CEO

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), the leading provider of complex rehabilitation technology (CRT), mobility and accessibility solutions in North America, announced that the company has again earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approvalfor Home Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care."NSM is honored to receive the Home Care reaccreditation from The Joint Commission," said Crispin Teufel, NSM CEO. "This recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our clients as we strive to deliver the mobility solutions they need to live independently. As the only national CRT provider accredited by The Joint Commission since 2006, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest quality standards while advocating for excellence across the industry."NSM underwent a thorough evaluation process which occurs every three years to maintain the accreditation, which includes unannounced onsite reviews at locations nationwide. During these visits, a team of The Joint Commission reviewers assess compliance with home care standards across various areas such as care delivery, treatment and services, emergency preparedness, human resources, patient rights and leadership.The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.“As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. “Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend NSM for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients.”For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.About National Seating & MobilityWith a network of 180+ locations across the U.S. and Canada, National Seating & Mobility (NSM) is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehabilitation technology (CRT), home and vehicle accessibility, home medical supplies and full-service maintenance and repair. NSM has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals who use mobility solutions for more than 30 years. The company has more than 2,400 dedicated team members who support more than 250,000 mobility solutions each year. Since 2006, NSM is the only national mobility solutions provider that is accredited by The Joint Commission and voluntarily undergoes a rigorous review process every few years to ensure and validate the company’s commitment to providing safe, quality care for our valued customers. For more information visit www.nsm-seating.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.