ATV Crash with Injury in Epping

Conservation Officer William Jones
April 7, 2025

Epping, NH – On Saturday, April 5, 2025 at approximately 9:15 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an ATV crash involving a single operator in Epping. A Conservation Officer arrived on scene at 10:15 a.m.

Robert Eldridge, 56, of Epping was operating an ATV along a dirt section of driveway near Blake Road in Epping when he lost control of the ATV causing it to roll over. Eldridge received a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury as a result of the crash. Epping Police and Ambulance Services responded to the scene. He was transported by Epping Ambulance Service to Exeter Hospital.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind riders to always operate within their capabilities.

